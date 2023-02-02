The Conway Area Leadership Institute graduated 48 in its 2022 class and recognized several honorees in a ceremony at the University of Central Arkansas McCastlain Hall on Jan. 27.
CALI is a 10-month program that prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community by providing first-hand experience with community leaders, businesses, and local organizations. Participants engage in a curriculum inspired by Conway2035, a long-range strategic plan developed with the input of more than 1,800 area residents.
Ty Ledbetter, a captain for the Conway Fire Department, received the Dan Nabholz Emerging Leader Award, which recognizes a recent CALI graduate for leadership and community involvement. Ledbetter was selected for his leadership in organizing several COVID-19 vaccination clinics, establishing the Conway Fire Department EMS Division, and securing funding to support the paramedic program and install a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Joel Shepard was named Class Champion of the 2022 class. The award recognizes one individual for contributions to the group throughout the year. Shepard and fellow 2022 class member, James Tyus, were added to the CALI Advisory Board, which provides feedback on curriculum and program structure.
As part of its community impact project, the class raised more than $44,000 to support two local non-profits, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the Conway Ministry Center. These funds were used to build 56 beds for area children in need and welcome kits for families moving into new homes.
The Conway Area Leadership Institute is underwritten by Rock Pond Pros and sponsored by First Arkansas Bank & Trust. Session underwriters are Central Baptist College, Conway Corporation, Conway Regional Health System, H+N Architects, Klaasmeyer Construction, and Nabholz Corporation.
This year’s class graduates are as follows:
- Deepti Nikam, Acxiom.
- Doneshia Boyd, Acxiom.
- Evelyn Landrith, Arvest Bank.
- Gary Mitchell, Baptist Health Conway.
- Lindsey Paxton, CareSource PASSE.
- Destiny Lankford, Centennial Bank.
- Rachel Scott, Central Baptist College.
- Tyler Bailey, Central Tube and Bar.
- Cami Goodell, Chambers Bank.
- Ethan Barnes, Chambers Bank.
- Darrell Yates, Conway Corporation.
- Brittney Wood, Conway Human Development Center.
- Blaire Bledsoe, Conway Regional Health System.
- Jessica Smith, Conway Regional Health System.
- Josh Tennant, Conway Regional Health System.
- Taylor Shouse, Conway Wealth Management.
- Tara Robertson, Cousins Office Furniture.
- Morgan Lefler, Engage Management.
- Krissy McCurley, EngageMed.
- Joe Sexson, Ensono.
- Timothy Thomas Jr., First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
- Cameron Reesor, First Community Bank.
- Matt Wilcox, First Security Bank.
- Nate Bartlett, First Service Bank.
- James Tyus, Gainwell Technologies.
- Shawn Glenn, Gainwell Technologies.
- Amber Watkins, HD Roofing.
- Dawn Bramlett, HJC CPAs and Advisors.
- Jennifer Sutterfield, J&J Sutterfield LLC.
- Alexander Baney, Malvern National Bank.
- Ashley Spencer, Mark V. Williamson Co., Inc.
- Derrick Anderson, Mark V. Williamson Co., Inc.
- Maddie Hobbs, McDonald Agency.
- Ashlea Brown, Nabholz.
- Reed Madden, NRG Insurance.
- Erica Robichaud, Premier, Inc.
- Jack Langston, Rogers Group.
- Joel Shepard, Simmons Bank.
- Tyler Goodell, Sissy’s Log Cabin.
- Alison Taylor, UCA.
- Cassandra McCuien-Smith, UCA.
- Kevin Carter, UCA.
- Melanie Watson, UCA.
- Andrew Moore, Virco Manufacturing.
- Landon Ezell, Weaver-Bailey Contractors.
- Datavian Bowser, Willow Event Center.
- Austin DuVall, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute.
- Tracy Kendrick, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute.
Applications for the 2023 Conway Area Leadership Institute class are available at conwayarkansas.org and are due by Feb. 10.
