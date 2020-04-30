From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Hardware taken from attic
An unnamed suspect stole lighting hardware from a West Republican Road residence and exchanged the stolen goods for a gift card at Lowe’s Home Improvement.
The hardware was taken from a residence McNew Construction LLC is working on, according to an incident report.
A 48-year-old Greenbrier woman filed the theft complaint last week, noting she is the bookkeeper for her husband’s construction company.
According to the woman’s statement, her husband bought two boxes of Halo canned ceiling lights and an electrical panel cover (collectively totaling $375) at Lowe’s. The items were stored in the attic at the residence in question as construction crews continued working on the house.
Once they realized the hardware was missing, the Greenbrier woman told deputy Steve Sumner she reached out to Lowe’s about the theft. One of the employees reportedly told the woman a man returned the items in question without a receipt on April 8.
The suspect exchanged the stolen goods for a Lowe’s gift card, the report states.
Mayflower man shows up at apartment, says he wants his dog
Authorities were called to a Grassy Lake apartment after a Mayflower man showed up at a woman’s residence and demanded she let him inside and give him his dog.
According to an incident report, one of the Grassy Lake Apartments tenants called the sheriff’s office at 12:52 a.m. April 21 after witnessing a man and woman arguing outside in front of one of the apartments.
By the time deputy Stephen Canino pulled up to the apartment complex, the suspect had left, the report states.
While talking with the woman involved in the argument, the deputy found out John William Johnson, 48, was not welcome at the apartment and that he showed up unannounced and demanded the 54-year-old woman let him inside.
The two previously lived together at the residence in question. However, the landlord has since evicted Johnson from the property, leaving only the 54-year-old woman on the lease.
The woman told Johnson to leave several times “but he wouldn’t leave,” she said.
As the deputy spoke to the woman about the incident, Johnson showed up again, the report states.
The Mayflower man “was extremely irate” and argued with Canino as he walked up to the woman’s apartment.
According to the report, Johnson acknowledged he was not allowed at the residence but said he wanted the woman to give him his dog.
Because he could not prove the dog was his, the deputy told Johnson he could not force the woman to give it to him. Instead, the deputy said Johnson would need to hire a civil attorney and take the matter to court.
At this point, the Mayflower man “became irate once again” and said he would walk to Mayflower and “contact an attorney.”
Daughter facing domestic battery charge
A Conway woman was arrested last week after reportedly hurting her mother when asked to leave her mother’s home.
ADT Security Services sent an alert to the sheriff’s office shortly after 10 a.m. April 21 regarding a possible domestic disturbance at a Tecumseh Lane residence.
As deputy Chad Pruett pulled up to the residence in question, he noted the woman’s 21-year-old daughter was in the driveway. The 21-year-old was crying and said that despite her mother’s claims, she did not hit her 47-year-old mother.
After talking to the daughter, the deputy walked up to the Tecumseh Lane home to talk to the woman’s mother.
According to the mother’s statement, Victoria Elisabeth Wooley came over and started banging on the front door around 10 a.m. before pushing her way inside the residence.
The woman said her daughter pushed her down and that she wanted to press charges.
As he spoke to the 47-year-old woman, Pruett could see what looked like bruising on the woman’s right arm.
“The bruises were dark and appeared to be from the indention of being grabbed by the left hand of someone else,” the report reads in part. “[The mother] stated the bruises were from [her daughter] putting her hands on her.”
Wooley was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic battery following the incident.
