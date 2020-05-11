From Conway Police Department reports
Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest
A Conway man is behind bars in the county jail after authorities reportedly found methamphetamine and other contraband in his home.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, Conway officers went to a residence on Bean Street on May 2 to talk to resident Bennie Smith after receiving an anonymous tip that the 64-year-old was possibly selling drugs.
Before heading over to the 64-year-old Conway man’s Bean Street home, the officers also found out Smith was on probation and had an active search waiver filed against him, according to a report.
Officers William Lipsmeyer and Austin Clagett stopped by the residence in question around 9 a.m. May 2 and asked Smith if they could go inside and talk to him.
According to the report, the 64-year-old allowed the two officers inside and said that his girlfriend was also home. At this point, the two officers asked Smith if he would wake up his girlfriend. Because both Smith and his girlfriend had search waivers against them, the officers told Smith they “would be conducting a search on his premises,” the affidavit states.
As officer Lipsmeyer walked into the Smith’s bedroom, he “immediately noticed a meth pipe sitting on the dresser.”
During the search, authorities also found a bag of suspected methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a glass pipe with white residue, several rounds of ammunition, a metal spoon and stick with white residue on them, a pair of hemostats with burnt ends, a container with “green residue” and a burnt ball of copper brillo that the officers “believed [was] used as a filter for smoking crack cocaine,” according to the report.
Smith told the officers all the contraband was his. Smith was charged with five felonies — maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, two separate counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance — as well as two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The Conway man is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
Though his girlfriend, Krystal Ledet, had an outstanding warrant against her, she was not arrested because she was out of extradition range, the report states.
Boyfriend faces felony domestic battery charge
A Vilonia man is charged in a felony domestic battery case after reportedly throwing his pregnant girlfriend to the ground during a fight on May 3.
According to an incident report, officers were alerted of a fight on May 3 at one of the Willow Street apartments.
Carson Bruce, 21, had reportedly attacked his girlfriend shortly after she asked him to leave.
According to his girlfriend’s statement, he woke up angry around 9:45 a.m. that day, adding that he “was cussing and yelling at her almost as soon as he woke up.”
Because of the way he was acting, the woman told police she told her boyfriend to leave and that when he walked outside, she locked the front door. After he was locked out, Bruce reportedly convinced his girlfriend to let him back inside. The Vilonia man’s girlfriend started to walk out the front door after she let him back inside. However, he grabbed her and pulled her back inside, the report states.
After he pulled his girlfriend back inside, the report states he “slammed her on the ground.”
The woman appeared to have several red marks on her as well as a large knot on her head. According to the report, the woman claimed she self inflicted the bump on her head by hitting her head on the wall “like she had done on several other occasions when she became upset” and said that she did not want to pursue charges against Bruce.
When the responding officers found out the woman was nine weeks pregnant, they issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for Bruce.
The Vilonia man was arrested soon after and charged with third-degree domestic battery. Online records show the has since posted a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.