From Conway Police Department reports
Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to 2 arrests
Two Pope County residents were arrested on drug charges earlier this month after they both said the methamphetamine officers found in the vehicle they were in was theirs.
Officers were sent over to the North Plaza Apartments around 4:30 a.m. May 7 after a tenant complained of a suspicious vehicle parked by the dumpster in the parking lot.
Officer Hannah Flemming soon found the vehicle in question over by the dumpster, noting in her report that there were three people in the white truck.
As she spoke to the driver, the officer noticed the man sitting in the driver’s seat appeared to be avoiding eye contact with her, according to an incident report.
Krista Miller, who was the driver, told authorities the group was headed to Greenbrier but that their vehicle “had broken down.” However, another officer said he noticed the group drive by the Hess gas station along with the Kum & Go gas station along Old Morrilton Highway “all night.”
At some point, the report states officer Flemming saw Joshua M. Sterling, 38, of Atkins put a butane torch in the glove box. When officer Joshua Kear also walked up to the vehicle, Sterling admitted he had an outstanding warrant against him that was issued by the Greers Ferry Police Department. The Atkins man also told police “there was a marijuana pipe in the dash of the truck.”
When searching each member of the group’s pockets, the officers found a pipe in Cassidy D. Bunker’s pocket. Bunker was the middle passenger.
When searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found another glass pipe as well as a bag filled with suspected methamphetamine.
According to the report, Bunker said that even though the vehicle was her father’s she would take responsibility for the contraband.
“Eventually, Cassidy stated that it was her birthday and her idea so she would take all of the charges,” Kear’s report reads in part. However, as he took Sterling to the county jail pending extradition to Cleburne County, the Atkins man “expressed that he took responsibility for the illegal items found and requested to take the charges.”
“Due to the location the items were found in proximity to where Joshua was seated, I believed that he had access and knowledge of the items and recommended to officer Flemming that we charge both Joshua and Cassidy,” Kear’s report states.
Online records show that both Sterling and Bunker were charged with two Class D felonies – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia – following the incident. Bunker also received an additional misdemeanor-level possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Traffic stop ends with drug charges
A Conway man is currently behind bars after authorities reportedly found meth and a firearm in his vehicle while on a traffic stop earlier this month. According to an incident report, Conway officers pulled over 36-year-old Nicholaus Lee Brown on May 7 after noticing the tags on his vehicle were expired. However, as the officers looked at Brown’s license plate closer, they realized he had fictitious tags on the white Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving.
The 36-year-old proceeded to eat his honey bun and drink chocolate milk as Sgt. Matthew Tucker told him why he was stopped.
“As I was speaking to Nicholaus, he appeared nervous,” Tucker noted in his report. “I thought it was odd that he was more concerned with eating his honey bun and drinking his chocolate milk than to pay attention to the conversation I was trying to have with hm.”
Because the 36-year-old Conway man showed to be on parole with an active search waiver filed against him, the officer said he would search his pockets and the vehicle.
During the search, authorities found torn baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue in them, .380 ammunition, a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a pill bottle with suspected methamphetamine in it as well as two glass pipes.
Brown was arrested on scene and later charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Records show he was also cited for reportedly failing to register his vehicle and for having fictitious tags.
