From Conway Police Department reports
Charges filed following April incident
Felony charges were formally filed last week against a Conway man who reportedly was caught with pills in his wallet by narcotics investigators on April 24.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed Friday against Joey Allen Missildine, 49, three drug-related charges were formally filed against the Conway man following an incident that occurred two weeks prior.
Authorities went over to Missildine’s residence at the North Plaza Apartments on April 24 to talk to him about another case they were investigating. However, as they neared the apartment, the report states the investigators noticed Missildine and the woman he was with were leaving.
The investigators caught up with Missildine and 33-year-old Amanda Danielle Cowart near Hendrix College, the report states.
Because the two parolees had active search waivers filed against them, the investigators decided to search them while speaking with them on the day in question. During the search, police found ”several pills in Missildine’s wallet.”
Though he initially denied knowing the pills were in his wallet, he “quickly stated that he knew that he had them.”
Cowart, who had an outstanding warrant issued against her, willingly gave the investigators a bag that had five and a half pills in it, according to the affidavit.
The Conway woman was arrested on scene regarding the outstanding warrant that day. Formal charges relating to the April 24 incident were ultimately filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court last week.
Police find ecstasy pills in cigarette package
A Conway man was arrested on a drug charge earlier this month after authorities reportedly found out he had ecstasy pills.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a probation and parole officer went to 31-year-old Christopher Dewayne Polk’s house on May 1 to talk to him about his fine payments.
Polk, who is under active supervision, was behind on his payments, according to the report.
While speaking to Polk about his payment issue, officer Hayden Sparks searched the Conway man and found three “square tablets … that sported the Snapchat app logo” in a cigarette package.
After authorities found the tablets, the report states Polk admitted “they were ecstasy.”
The 31-year-old Conway man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance following the incident, the report states.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
A Morrilton man who reportedly had meth and other drug paraphernalia was arrested during a May 10 traffic stop.
Officer Steven Spurgers was patrolling along Old Morrilton Highway on May 10 when he saw a GMC Yukon pull out of the Kum & Go gas station parking lot without a properly functioning license plate light, according to an incident report.
After noticing the license plate light was not working, the officer decided to pull over the GMC.
While gathering his registration paperwork, the driver’s hands appeared to shake. Once the officer noticed the driver appeared nervous, he also asked the passenger for his ID.
“The passenger opened his mouth as if to say something, closed it, and sat back quickly without responding,” Spurgers said of the passenger’s reaction to being asked for his ID. “After a few moments, I asked again and he provided me with his name, Daniel Bryant, date of birth and ID number.”
The dispatch center alerted the officer that the driver had an active search waiver filed against him. Because of the search waiver, Spurgers searched the driver’s pockets.
According to the report, the driver did not have any contraband. However, the officer also asked to search the passenger’s pockets and found a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Authorities also found a black backpack under the passenger seat that had “a butane torch packaged next to a plastic funnel with white residue on it” and a baggie with 18 orange tablets.
Bryant told police the drugs and other contraband was his, adding that the driver “had no knowledge” of it.
The Morrilton man was arrested on site and charged with two felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — as well as a misdemeanor-level possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
The driver was given a warning and released from the scene, the report states.
