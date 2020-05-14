From Conway Police Department reports
Officer finds bottle of meth on traffic stop
Two women were arrested last month after authorities reportedly found syringes and a bottle of meth in the vehicle they were driving.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officer Jim Pfrenger pulled over a Hyundai Elantra as it pulled out of the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on April 21 because he noticed the vehicle appeared to have fictitious tags.
While telling the driver, 57-year-old Teresa R. Baker, why he stopped her, the officer found out she had an outstanding warrant issued against her.
The passenger, 39-year-old Shana D. Ray, showed to have a search waiver filed against her, the report states.
According to the report, Baker gave authorities the OK to search her vehicle. During the search, police found two pills that were rolled inside a tissue that was in a glass salt shaker and a syringe with possible methamphetamine residue in it in Ray’s bag.
The officer also found a loaded syringe and a water bottle with meth in it in Baker’s purse, the report states.
Because the women had a dog with them, the officer let them call a friend to pick it up. However, when Baker’s neighbor pulled up to get the dog, the report states he had a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The Animal Welfare Unit instead responded to get the woman’s dog.
According to the report, jail staff would not admit Baker into the jail “due to [her] health conditions.”
Online records show that Baker was charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — and Ray was charged with one Class D felony — possession of drug paraphernalia — and two Class A misdemeanor charges — two counts of possession of a controlled substance — following the incident.
Hotel complaint leads to 3 arrests
Three people staying at the Comfort Inn & Suites were arrested on April 28 after police reportedly found meth and other drug paraphernalia in their room.
According to a probable cause affidavit, hotel staff asked officers to kick two women out of the hotel on the day in question.
Officers reportedly saw what appeared to be heroin on the night stand in one of the women’s rooms.
Authorities said that when they went to Room 106 to give Jessica Smith a criminal trespass warning, there were two other people in room. Ronnie L. Pope, 53, and Christopher Schenks, 40, were also in the room.
At some point, Smith gave the officers the OK to search her belongings. While searching the 30-year-old Mayflower woman’s bag, the officer reportedly found “a marijuana smoking device.”
Schenks also gave police permission to search his pockets. According to the report, the officers found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in one of his pockets.
“Also while searching the room, Officer [Jonathan] Vince located a black bag on one of the beds,” the affidavit reads in part. “Christopher Schenks stated that the bag belonged to him. Inside the bag, Officer Vince located another bag of methamphetamine.”
The report also states that officers found three straws with methamphetamine residue on them as well as a syringe with suspected methamphetamine residue in it in Pope’s vehicle.
Smith, Schenks and Pope were each arrested on drug charges following the incident.
