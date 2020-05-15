From Conway Police Department reports
Charges filed following shots fired complaint at Fox Run Apartments
A Conway woman was arrested late Monday night after reportedly firing three shots into the air because she was upset with her girlfriend.
Kyyisha Nacole Moseby, 23, fired three rounds into the air around 10:15 p.m. Monday at the Fox Run Apartments because she was upset with her girlfriend for hitting her and throwing her food onto the ground, according to a felony probable cause affidavit.
Several tenants called police after hearing gunfire, adding that they heard Moseby and 20-year-old Akia Nicole Grays arguing before the shots were fired. Immediately after hearing the gunfire, the property manager told officer Christopher Ramirez she saw a black vehicle speed off from the apartment complex.
One of the tenants told police he could hear the couple arguing in the Building K apartment shortly before shots were fired. However, when the officer went to the couple’s apartment, the report states that Moseby was the only one home and claimed she hadn’t heard gunshots.
The 23-year-old woman told officer Ramirez she and her girlfriend began arguing when Grays picked her up from work. According to her statement, the two continued fighting until they pulled up to their apartment. During the fight, Grays reportedly hit Moseby in the mouth and knocked her food onto the ground.
Though Moseby claimed she hadn’t heard gunshots, her girlfriend told police she had fired three shots into the air.
“After arriving at the apartment, [Grays] said that they continued to argue in the car so she told [Moseby] to get out of her car and go inside,” officer Thad Burrow’s noted in his report after speaking with Grays about the incident. “She said that Moseby exited the vehicle and put her food on her vehicle and squared off as if she wanted to fight her. She said at this time, she knocked Moseby’s food off of her car and got in it to leave. She said this is when Moseby pulled a pistol out and fired three shots into the air.”
Before heading back to work, the report states that Grays told Moseby: “That’s the reason you’re going to go to jail!”
Moseby, who is currently behind bars in the county jail, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, following the incident. Online records show that Grays was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Conway man accused of buying gift card with counterfeit money
A Conway man is charged in a felony forgery case after reportedly using counterfeit bills at multiple stores.
Formal charges were filed Wednesday afternoon against 30-year-old Corey Michael Shows regarding an incident that reportedly happened in March.
According to an incident report, the Conway man bought a $25 gift card using a counterfeit bill around 9:45 a.m. March 2 at the Kroger on Oak Street.
At the time, the store manager was unable to access security footage to show police. However, when they were able to pull the security footage, officers recognized Shows as the suspect. According to the report, Shows was arrested on March 2 at Target for attempting to pay employees with fake money.
Court documents show that the Conway man has since pleaded guilty to the forgery case that was filed against him following the incident at Target. Shows was sentenced to five years of felony probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
After authorities identified Shows as the suspect from the incident at Kroger, he was charged with forgery, a Class B felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.
