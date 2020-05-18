From Conway Police Department reports
Police find marijuana, pills while on traffic stop
A Conway woman was arrested following an evening traffic stop last week after authorities reportedly found ecstasy pills and marijuana in her vehicle.
According to an incident report, officer Sandra Keefe pulled over a red 2006 Ford Fusion shortly after 7:30 p.m. May 11 after noticing the vehicle in question did not have a license plate.
The woman driving the suspect vehicle, 26-year-old Monique Sheppard, admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and also said she had not registered the vehicle even though she bought it about one year prior when the officer told her why she was pulled over.
Officer Keefe also noted in her report that Sheppard’s vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana.
“I could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I asked Monique if she had marijuana in the vehicle and she stated that she did not but that she had just finished smoking some,” the officer’s report reads in part.
At some point during the traffic stop, the officer had the 26-year-old Conway woman get out of the vehicle so she could search it, the report states.
Upon searching the Ford Fusion, authorities found about 1 gram of marijuana “wrapped in a Taco Bell wrapper inside of a clear yellow purse.” Police also found about 2 grams of marijuana in the woman’s wallet and three suspected ecstasy pills “wrapped inside a small piece of a grocery sack” under the driver’s seat, according to the report.
After the officers on scene found the pills, the report states that Sheppard admitted they were ecstasy pills but claimed “they did not belong to her.”
The dispatch center also alert authorities on scene that Sheppard had outstanding warrants issued against her out of the Conway Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
The Conway woman was arrested and later charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony. Online records show she was also charged with two misdemeanor charges — possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license — and that she was cited for reportedly failing to register he vehicle.
Search warrants leads to 2 arrests
Felony charges were formally filed against a Conway couple last week following a search warrant that was conducted at a Watkins Street residence in late-April.
Chace Jones, 23, and Sarah Maree Elizabeth Wilson, 22, were both charged Wednesday with multiple drug-related offenses including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and maintaining a drug premises in a drug-free zone, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Conway Police Department’s Narcotic’s Unit and SWAT team conducted a search warrant at a residence at a Watkins Street residence on April 27 after Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson approved the search warrant in question.
When authorities arrived on scene, the report states there were three people and a young boy at the house.
After the adults were detained and the boy was “placed in a safe area,” the officers proceeded with the search. During the search, online records show that authorities seized:
- A postal service box.
- Four vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana.
- A black tray with marijuana residue on it.
- Vacuum-sealed bags.
- THC cartridges.
- A Century Arms TP9sf with a loaded magazine.
- A Cobra Denali .380 ACP.
- Multiple jars with marijuana residue in them.
- A vacuum sealer.
- An I-Phone box with marijuana in it.
- A pipe and “numerous marijuana products.”
- Cash totaling $2,277.
According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities believe the couple was “dealing in large quantities of marijuana.”
The report also states the four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana found in the kitchen weighed 1 pound each.
Jones and Wilson were arrested following the search and the child was released to the other man who was at the residence.
Authorities on scene also called the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline to file a report following the incident, the report states.
