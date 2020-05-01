From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Woman admits to smoking meth following incident
A Mayflower woman who claimed she defecated on the floor of a Conway man’s home because she smoked meth was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge and on suspicion of public intoxication.
According to an incident report, Brandy Joann Marshall, 43, was dropped off around 8 a.m. April 21 at a residence on Brewer Road. The homeowner told sheriff’s deputies he’d asked her to leave several times but that she refused to go.
The 46-year-old Conway man who called police to file a complaint against the Mayflower woman said the 43-year-old threw several of his belongings out into the yard and that she held him down to the ground by his neck at one point. When he threatened to call the sheriff’s office, the woman finally left, he said.
Deputy Richard McKay found the woman to question her about the allegations against her. As he spoke to her, the report states she “was very uncooperative” and that she started “yelling and cussing” at the deputy.
The woman complained the Brewer Road resident did not have running water at his house so she was forced to defecate in his floor, adding that she “smoked dope” earlier that day, according to the report.
The deputy also asked the woman for her name and birth date, but she reportedly refused to answer him.
After the woman complained her heart was beating fast, said she was thirsty and that she also needed some chap stick, deputy McKay asked if she needed an ambulance so that medical staff could assess her. The woman denied medical treatment, citing she didn’t need it because she did not have any weapons nor did she want to harm herself or others.
Following the incident, Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Neighbor concerned about fight
Sheriff’s deputies were alerted April 21 of a possible fight involving multiple people.
A 59-year-old man called authorities because he thought he saw two women fighting a man and that an older woman involved was injured. However, according to an incident report, the incident was actually an isolated argument between one man and one woman.
The 25-year-old woman was packing her belongings at a Nickanna Lane residence when deputy Nicholas Lee arrived on scene. The woman said there was not a fight but admitted she and her boyfriend had argued “but it was only shouting and he had walked off somewhere to cool down.”
After talking to the woman and making sure she did not have any injuries, the deputy went over to ask the man who called police about what he saw. The man told the deputy he “believed he saw a physical incident, but admitted that it was very dark and there were trees between the two residences.”
