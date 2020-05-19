From Conway Police Department reports
Resident facing charges after choking ex-girlfriend
A Conway man was charged with an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly attacked and choked his ex-girlfriend.
Roy Furnit Ellis III, 55, was formally charged Monday with aggravated assault on a family or household member for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend last week.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed against Ellis, the 55-year-old Conway man was upset with his ex-girlfriend because she walked over to his storage unit to steal his cigarettes on May 13.
Authorities were called over to the U-Save Storage units when other people near the storage units could hear a woman yelling “call the police,” according to the affidavit.
The man’s ex-girlfriend told officer Hannah Slajer that Ellis attacked her because she would not give him her phone.
As she recalled the attack, the woman told police that Ellis choked her until she almost blacked out. While the two struggled, the woman said she was able to call her mother in an attempt to seek help. However, the woman’s mother was only able to hear her daughter “gargling as if someone was strangling her and yelling for help because he was ‘killing her’” during the call, according to the affidavit.
Responding officers could see red marks on the woman’s neck and also noted that she was upset and hyperventilating when they arrived on scene.
According to the report, the woman admitted she bit Ellis in an attempt to get him to stop choking her.
After he was arrested, the report states that Ellis told police he was not “just choking her to choke her” but that he “was just trying to hold her down because she was trying to steal his cigarettes.”
3 arrested on drug charges
Three people were arrested on Thursday after authorities reportedly found meth in their vehicle.
Brian Simpson, 46; Mary Oliver, 39; and Andrew Cupp, 25; were each arrested following a Thursday traffic stop.
According to an incident report, a Conway officer pulled over the green Ford F-150 that Simpson was driving because the license plate was registered to a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Simpson told the officer he recently bought the vehicle and had not yet transferred the license plate registration over to the pickup truck.
The officer attempted to look up the truck’s vehicle identification number (VIN), however he could not “get a return” for the vehicle.
While talking with Simpson, the officer got the 46-year-old’s permission to search his pockets and the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, authorities found about 2 grams of marijuana and a pipe with “crystal residue” in it under the front passenger seat. According to the report, authorities also found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in Oliver’s purse.
Because all three people denied knowing the pipe was in the vehicle, they were each arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
The officers allowed Cupp to call a family member to pick up the infant child that was with him before he was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
