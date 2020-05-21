From Conway Police Department reports
Woman suspected of
shoplifting spits on Walmart employee
A Conway woman accused of attempting to steal markers and clothes from Walmart was also charged with harassment after she reportedly spit on an employee.
Ashley Renee Goins, 31, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, along with three other misdemeanor charges – theft of property, criminal trespassing and harassment – after trying to take markers and clothes from Walmart, according to an incident report.
Conway officers were called to the Walmart on Skyline Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday after employees saw Goins hiding markers in her purse.
After selecting markers in the craft section, the 31-year-old walked to the shoe section and put the package of markers in her purse. According to the report, employees also saw the Conway woman go into the restroom with “several clothing items.”
Responding officers confronted Goins about the theft allegations when she walked out of the restroom area, the report states.
When she was confronted, the officers also handcuffed her. As the officers handcuffed her, the report states, Goins spit on the store’s loss prevention officer.
At this point, the Conway woman was taken to the loss prevention room where she was able to take off the clothes she was reportedly trying to steal.
As police searched the woman’s belongings to find the markers she was accused of taking, they reportedly found a syringe with blood in it. Though the woman said the syringe belonged to her cousin and was used to treat Diabetes, the 31-year-old also admitted “the syringe would test positive for methamphetamine.”
According to the report filed against Goins, she had already been banned from the store due to a previous shoplifting incident.
Suspicious person complaint leads to DWI arrest
A woman believed to be under the influence of her prescription medications was arrested Thursday on a DWI charge.
A Conway officer was headed to the McDonald’s restaurant on Skyline Drive to further investigate a suspicious person complaint when she saw a white Honda Accord “leave the roadway and veer off into the fog lane of the Oak Street 140 westbound onramp,” according to an incident report.
“The vehicle veered off into the fog lane a second time, jerking the vehicle back into the marked lane” when officer Hannah Slajer decided to pull over the suspect vehicle, the report states.
Instead of pulling onto the shoulder, the woman driving the vehicle “slowed to approximately 20 miles per hour for roughly 300 yards before coming to a stop in the middle of the traffic lane” near the Interstate 40 off ramp along Skyline Drive.
As the officer walked up to the vehicle in question, the passenger swung their door open, according to the report. At this point, Slajer instructed everyone to stay inside the vehicle and began telling the driver, 40-year-old Melanie Cie Shreves, why she pulled her over.
Shreves told the officer she knew she was not supposed to be driving “because she did not have a license” and also said that she “was upset and driving poorly due to just finding out her sister passed away.”
The woman also told the officer she was driving slowly “because she was unaware of where she was or where she was going because she does not drive.”
The Conway woman told the officer to search her purse and the vehicle. Officers on scene also decided to conduct a field sobriety test on Shreves based on the way she was acting and knowing “she was prescribed prescription pills that altered her ability to function.”
According to the report, Shreves admitted to taking one and a half Xanax pills the day before.
While searching the woman’s vehicle, police found a Xanax pill bottle and Oxycodone bottle that had about 15 pills in each bottle. According to the report, the bottles showed to have been filled with 90 pills each on May 10 and 13.
Authorities also found a Hydrocodone pill in the trunk.
The woman told police the full amount of pills were not in the bottles anymore because “she leaves the majority of her medications at the house.”
Shreves was arrested on scene and later charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, along with three misdemeanor charges – driving while intoxicated, carless and prohibited driving and driving on a suspended license – following the incident.
