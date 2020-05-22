From Conway Police Department reports
2 arrested following traffic stop
A Conway man was arrested last week after authorities reportedly found methamphetamine and other paraphernalia in his backpack.
Sgt. Matthew Tucker searched 43-year-old Jesse A. Washington’s backpack on May 16 while on a traffic stop because the Conway man showed to have an active search waiver filed against him.
According to an incident report, the officer pulled over the blue Ford Focus that Washington was in because the vehicle showed to not have insurance when he ran the license plate number. Mihalis Paragioudakis was the driver and said that he “had not gotten [the insurance] from the owner of the vehicle.”
While speaking with Paragioudakis and Washington, authorities found out Paragioudakis had an outstanding warrant issued against him by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and that Washington had an active search waiver on file.
According to the report, the officer recently arrested Paragioudakis on a drug-related charge and has also “had many encounters with Jesse where he too had been arrested for drugs and paraphernalia.”
At this point, the two were asked to step out of the vehicle. Authorities also asked to search the two men’s pockets, but did not find any contraband in their pockets, the report states. Tucker also searched Washington’s backpack because he was on probation and had a search waiver filed against him.
While searching the backpack, the report states that police found three syringes, a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it along with suspected marijuana.
Authorities also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on it, according to the report.
Paragioudakis was arrested on scene because of his warrant. Washington was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Woman hits neighbor in head with baseball bat
A 56-year-old woman is behind bars in the county jail after allegedly hitting one of her neighbors in the head with a baseball bat on Sunday.
Conway officers were called out Sunday to the Oakwood Village Trailer Park after a man said he saw Connie Kerek hit his girlfriend in the head with a baseball bat.
When officer John Turney pulled up to the residence in question, Kerek “came walking up to [the lot] with a yellow baseball bat in her hand,” according to an incident report.
Turney took the bat away from Kerek and handcuffed her.
In his report, he noted there was blood on the baseball bat.
According to the report, Kerek also smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking “two bottles of whiskey.”
The 56-year-old woman also said she hit the other woman because she thought the woman “had been sleeping with her husband.”
The other woman also appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report. Though the woman had a large gash on her head and significant bruising on her forehead, she declined receiving medical treatment.
“[The woman] had a huge lump on the top of her forehead that was swollen and was a couple of inches wide and was sticking out from her normal forehead approximately 1.5 inches,” the report reads in part. “The big lump was accompanied by a bleeding, gaping gash. There was also a large, dark purple bruise forming on [the woman’s] lower left forehead and it appeared that the bag had struck her at an angle, going up from the lower left of her forehead toward the upper right of her forehead.”
Kerek, who was charged with second-degree battery, has since been ordered to remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond. Second-degree battery is a Class D felony.
