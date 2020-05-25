From Conway Police Department reports
Police find meth pipes on traffic stop
A Lonoke County woman was arrested following a traffic stop last week after authorities reportedly found several suspected meth pipes and other paraphernalia in the woman’s purse.
According to an incident report, 25-year-old Brittany Nicole Greene also had a knife in her bra when she and her friend were pulled over.
Officer William Lipsmeyer said he was eastbound on Dave Ward Drive on May 18 when he decided to turn around and drive behind a red, four-door vehicle that was headed westbound. After he got behind the vehicle, the vehicle “instantly turned into the Kum and Go gas station.”
At this point, the officer said he waited outside for 20 minutes while the two women from inside the red vehicle were inside. The officer noted in his report that the two women “acted nervous and continued to look at [him] as he parked his vehicle.”
The women also sat in the parking lot for about 10 minutes before they “continued on” along their “original route,” the report states.
Officer Lipsmeyer decided to pull over the vehicle the women were in when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Salem and Country Club roads, the report states.
As the passenger (Greene) reached into the glove box to look for the vehicle’s insurance paperwork she moved a rag to the side that revealed a meth pipe that was inside the glove box, according to the report. At this point, authorities asked both women to step out of the vehicle.
According to the report, Greene had a knife in her bra and admitted there “were several more smoking devices in the vehicle.”
Authorities reportedly found a suspected meth pipe in the driver, Jessica Smith’s bra, as well as several other suspected meth pipes, two straws with methamphetamine residue and two baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue in them in Greene’s purse.
Online records show that Greene was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, following the incident.
Complaint leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested from an Oakwood Village Trailer Park residence last week as authorities investigated a battery complaint.
Authorities were called to the trailer park on May 17 after one of the tenants said he was “struck in the head with a pipe wrench” by a man called “Yogi,” according to an incident report.
When officers stopped by the trailer “Yogi” reportedly was staying at, they immediately noticed what appeared to be a meth pipe sitting in “plain view in the living room,” the report states.
As the responding officers identified everyone inside the trailer, the report states they found out Brandy Marshall had an outstanding felony warrant issued against her by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
Because everyone denied knowing about the pipe, the two men on the lease — Rory Wallace and Zachary Wallace — were arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
