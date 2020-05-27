From Conway Police Department reports
Police find ecstasy pills during traffic stop
A Conway man who was pulled over for reportedly following another vehicle too closely last week is now charged in a felony drug case after authorities found several ecstasy pills in his car.
According to an incident report, officer Hannah Slajer pulled over a black Hyundai Elantra on May 18 after watching the driver closely follow the vehicle in front of him for an extended period of time.
As she walked up to the vehicle in question to tell the driver why she pulled him over, Slajer said she “immediately smelled the odor of marijuana.”
The driver, 38-year-old Jermain Christopher, admitted he “recently smoked marijuana” and said there “most likely [was] a blunt in the vehicle,” according to the report.
The 38-year-old Conway man also told the officer he knew he was not supposed to be driving because his license was suspended bu that “he was just running home to eat on his lunch break.”
After she found out Christopher was on probation and had a search waiver filed against him, Slajer had the 38-year-old get out of the vehicle so she could search it. During the search, the report states authorities found about 9.5 grams of marijuana, two digital scales with marijuana residue on them and a pill bottle filled with about 20 multi-colored pills.
“The pills were a variation of circles, ghosts, pizza, ice cream cones and other undetermined shapes,” Slajer wrote in her report, noting she believed the pills were ecstasy pills.
Christopher was arrested on scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, along with three misdemeanor charges — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license — following the traffic stop. Online records show he was also cited for careless and prohibited driving.
2 caught smoking marijuana in parking lot arrested
A 20-year-old Conway resident was arrested last week after authorities reportedly found more than 2 ounces of marijuana in his vehicle.
Freddy Romero and Artavius King were smoking marijuana in Romero’s vehicle in the Ridge Apartments parking lot when authorities walked up to the vehicle they were in on May 19, according to an incident report.
One of the officers saw the two men sitting in the vehicle for about 20-30 minutes before authorities approached them, the report states. As the officers neared the vehicle, they “could see that it was smokey and hazy inside.”
King was immediately arrested because he showed to have an outstanding felony warrant issued against him. After King was handcuffed, the report states that the officers conducted a probable cause search of Romero’s vehicle.
During the search, authorities found a Ziploc bag with 26 grams of marijuana in it as well as a separate container that had another 15 grams of marijuana in the center console.
Police also found several digital scales, multiple “packets of dispensary wax,” THC cartridges, a set of brass knuckles, a “grocery sack containing 24.5 grams of marijuana” and other contraband, according to the report.
Romero told police he did not sell marijuana and claimed he had the large amount of marijuana because he was “a huge stoner.”
Following the incident, the 20-year-old Conway resident was charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Romero was also charged with criminal use of a prohibited weapon - metal knuckles.
