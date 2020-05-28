From Conway Police Department reports
Police find paraphernalia, pills in storage unit
A 39-year-old woman faces drug charges after authorities requested as search warrant to look through her storage unit and reportedly found pills and other contraband in the storage unit last week.
K-9 handler Tanner Williams was asked to bring his K-9 to conduct a free air sniff around one of the buildings at Safely Tucked Away Mini Storage after an investigation stemming from another officer’s traffic stop led authorities to believe there could be narcotics in one of the storage units, according to an incident report.
Authorities had the K-9 sniff around every storage unit included in the building labeled “B7-B30.”
According to the report, the K-9 only alerted that it detected narcotics in front of one of the storage units.
At this point, a probable cause affidavit states that officers on scene requested a district judge approve a search warrant that would allow them to look through the unit in question. Once the search warrant was approved, authorities went back over to the storage unit
During the search, police found three glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue in them, two and a half Ambien pills and a fourth glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue in it, the report states.
Jessica Megan Fatimah Brown was ultimately charged with posses session of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, along with two other misdemeanor charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — following the incident.
Suspected prowler has pipe
A Conway man was arrested early Saturday morning after police were called to the North Plaza Apartments regarding a suspicious person complaint.
One of the tenants at the apartment complex of a possible prowler near their apartment shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report..
Officer David Starbuck headed over to the apartment complex and noticed someone was standing in the stairwell near the caller’s apartment.
When the officer asked the man what he was doing, adding that he’d received a prowler complaint, the report states that the man claimed he had just walked home from work. Starbuck noted in his report he thought this statement didn’t make sense because of the time. He also noted that it was raining and Nathan Shane Harvey “was completely dry.”
As he talked to the 34-year-old Conway man, the officer found out Harvey was on probation and had an active search waiver filed against him. Because of the search waiver, Starbuck decided to search Harvey’s pockets.
“I told Nathan I was going to search him and he spontaneously uttered, ‘I have a pipe,’” the officer’s report reads in part.
According to the incident report, the glass pipe appeared to have methamphetamine residue in it.
Just after the officer found the pipe in his right sock, Harvey reportedly asked Starbuck to let him off with a warning
“Nathan then asked if I could let him off with a warning and I explained that was not going to happen, he then asked if he could ‘smash the pipe,’” the report states.
Online records show that Harvey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and that he is scheduled to appear next on July 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Woman says son attacked her boyfriend
A man accused of threatening his mother’s boyfriend with a knife and stomping on the boyfriend’s head is behind bars on felony battery and assault charges.
Joshua Jermaine Jones, 36, was formally charged on Tuesday with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, and aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony, following an incident that reportedly occurred Sunday evening.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, authorities were called out shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Cherub Drive after a woman said her son injured her boyfriend.
The woman said her son was initially upset with her because she told him to pull his pants up higher.
“I asked him to pull up his pants because his butt was hanging out and I got my grandbabies in the house,” the woman reportedly told officer Mike Fuentes.
The family was having a cookout on the day in question as the woman and her son argued in the kitchen. At some point, Jones yelled out “don’t get in me and my momma’s business” toward the woman’s boyfriend as he and his mother argued in the kitchen. From there, the report states that Jones grabbed a knife and chased after his mother’s boyfriend.
While she thought the situation had calmed down, the woman told police that her son later attacked her boyfriend when her boyfriend “went to the backyard to get some burgers off the grill.”
According to the woman’s statement, she looked outside and saw her son “repeatedly stomping” on her boyfriend’s head.
When she called 911, the woman said her son fled the area. However, the 36-year-old returned nearly one hour later and was arrested, the report states.
