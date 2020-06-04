From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to 2 arrests
Two Faulkner County men who reportedly said they parked at a Greenbrier cemetery to go swimming Tuesday evening were arrested on drug charges.
David K. Martin, 25, of Greenbrier was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Jeffery Caleb Lee Berger, 23, of Vilonia was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after authorities reportedly found a syringe in one of Martin’s pockets and other contraband in Berger’s vehicle.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were sent over to Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman who lives in the area complained of a suspicious vehicle.
The woman said there was a suspicious vehicle in the graveyard, adding that “people go down there to smoke crack all the time.”
Deputy Richard McKay noted in his report that when he got to the cemetery, Martin was leaned up against the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and Berger was sitting in the driver’s seat. As he walked toward the vehicle in question, the deputy said that Martin “turned and began walking into the wood line.”
Martin was called back over to the vehicle as the deputy explained there was a complaint called in against them, according to the report.
Martin told deputy McKay he’d invited Berger to go swimming with him that day and said “they were about to back Mr. Berger’s vehicle into the wood line.”
The two also bought a “tube to go float,” Martin reportedly said.
As the two talked about wanting to go swimming, the dispatch center alerted deputy McKay that Martin was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board and that while Berger also had an outstanding warrant against him, he was out of the extradition area. At this point, the report states Martin was arrested. Upon his arrest, the deputy searched Martin’s pockets and reportedly found a syringe “containing a white, powdery residue.”
Though Berger did not give the deputy permission to search his vehicle and instead said he “would rather just go home to my kids” when asked if he could search the vehicle, deputies searched his vehicle and found “a flip top lid cup between the driver and passenger side seat containing a glass pipe … with white residue and burn marks along with a white bag containing a white, crystal like substance inside it” after a K-9 conducted a free air sniff and alerted authorities there were possibly narcotics in the vehicle.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the incident.
Warrant issued against sex offender
A registered sex offender is wanted by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office after reportedly lying to authorities about where he was staying.
Ricky Lynn St. John, 50, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault in July 2011 after he engaged inappropriate, sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl who was staying at his house.
According to court records, he pleaded guilty to a failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements charge in June 2019 and was placed on probation.
After pleading guilty to the charge, a newly-filed probable cause affidavit states he told police he was homeless and did not provide authorities with an address for where he was staying.
In August 2019, authorities ordered St. John to “quit registering as homeless because it was learned that he was staying in multiple counties and there was no way to continue to supervise his living arrangements.”
Once he was told to register under a specific address, the 50-year-old told his probation officer he would stay at a residence along Highway 319 in Vilonia. However, the suspect’s probation officer found out on May 12 from the homeowner and her sister that St. John “does not live at the address he had provided and had never lived there.”
A felony warrant was issued against St. John on Wednesday, according to court records.
