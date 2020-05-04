Father accused in kidnapping case
A Van Buren County man faces felony charges after he reportedly was involved in a noncustodial kidnapping incident in late-April.
The child’s mother called sheriff’s deputies shortly after 6:30 p.m. April 22 after she found out the child’s father left his parents’ house with the 3-year-old boy without permission. According to the woman’s statement, she and the child’s father were never married and he had not taken a paternity test or arranged for a custody agreement for legal rights to their son. However, she often lets the child stay with the father’s parents’ so he can spend time with the boy.
The 3-year-old child was at his grandparents’ Greenbrier home on the day in question when Timothy Lee Nixon, 34, of Bee Branch took the child and refused to answer his phone to tell anyone where he was, according to an incident report.
The child’s grandparents said Nixon left with the 3-year-old around 5:50 p.m., the report states.
As Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies reached out to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office to have other deputies search the Bee Branch resident’s home for Nixon and the child, the report states the boy’s mother did not fear Nixon would hurt the child but did say she did not believe he was fit to care for the boy.
Van Buren County deputies could not find Nixon at his home and also could not initially spot the white Chevrolet Cruze he was driving. However, the child’s mother was eventually able to talk with Nixon over the phone and found out he was headed back home.
According to the report, Nixon would not tell the woman where he was and did not agree to bring the 3-year-old child back when he talked to her over the phone. Instead, he said he found out “that police and SWAT were raiding his house and he needed to go check it out.”
At this point, VBCSO deputies went back to the 34-year-old man’s house to look for him. Before deputies made it to his home, his parents had the OnStar security system in Chevrolet Cruze ping his location and confirmed Nixon was in Van Buren County.
Authorities found Nixon and the child and his father at the suspect’s home shortly after, the report states.
The 3-year-old was taken back to his mother and Nixon was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping following the incident.
Husband, wife call 911 on each other, woman says she didn’t
A Conway couple called 911 to file separate complaints against each other on April 23.
According to an incident report, the husband was first to call police and said he “pulled a gun on his drunk wife to get her to leave him alone” around 10:45 p.m. on the night in question.
Shortly after, the man’s wife also called 911 to file a complaint about her husband pointing a gun at her, adding that she “felt like he was going to kill her.” However, when deputy Brian Kesterson knocked on the couple’s door, the woman asked why he was there.
Theresa K. Pruitt, 60, was on the phone with a dispatcher when Kesterson knocked on her door, according to the report.
The woman asked the dispatcher to stay on the line with her, and the dispatcher until the dispatcher confirmed the deputy had arrived on scene, the report states.
The woman asked the deputy who called him to the residence, and when he pointed out that she and her husband both called 911, the woman reportedly yelled out: “I didn’t call you.”
By the time the deputy got to the house, the husband had fallen asleep in his bedroom. Because the husband was asleep, Kesterson asked Theresa to wake up 59-year-old Carl W. Pruitt. Once the man woke up, he admitted to calling police and showed police where the firearm in question was.
Carl told police he and his wife had both been drinking that night but that the situation escalated when he tried to go to bed. According to his statement, the two sleep in separate bedrooms but he couldn’t sleep because Theresa was being loud so he “threw a cup of water towards her door.”
Not long after he threw the cup, Theresa reportedly “came into [his] bedroom, climbed on top of him while he was in bed, [and] started roughing him up.” Carl said he pointed the gun at his wife to get her to leave her alone.
Because both parties were intoxicated, authorities had them separate for the night and decided to follow up with the husband and wife the next day, the report states.
