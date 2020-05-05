From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Deputy helps resident get to women’s shelter
A Faulkner County deputy helped a Quitman woman check into a women’s shelter last month.
The deputy was concerned for the woman when she called 911 while she was out of breath on April 25.
According to deputy Charles Wilks’ report, the woman “sounded distraught” as she said she feared for her life.
The Quitman woman told the deputy her husband threatened to kill her but that she was able to get away. After speaking briefly with the woman, Wilks asked her if she’d like to go to a women’s shelter.
As soon as the woman said “yes,” the deputy told her to pack some belongings and said that he was on his way to pick her up, the report states.
After he got to her house, Wilks stood to the side to give the woman more time to gather some personal belongings before taking her to a women’s shelter.
According to the report, Wilks also stood by until the woman was accepted into the shelter and no longer needed his help.
Traffic stop leads to felony arrest
A Greenbrier man was arrested April 25 after authorities found out he was carrying a firearm even though he had a previous felony conviction.
Kyler Gene Gamelin, 23, was pulled over around 5 p.m. April 25 along Skyline Drive in Conway when deputies searched his vehicle.
According to an incident report, Cpl. Kenneth Hollis was acting as a field training officer and training another deputy when he noticed the license plate on the green Honda Accord in front of them returned to a white Honda Accord.
Because the license plate did not match the vehicle it was on, the deputy decided to pull over the driver.
After he pulled Gamelin over, the dispatch center alerted Hollis that the Greenbrier man was on probation and had an active search waiver on file. According to the report, the Greenbrier man’s demeanor changed when he realized the deputy knew he had a search waiver.
“Gamelin’s demeanor changed and I noticed signs associated with nervousness (fidgeting, rapid carotid pulse, repeatedly looking towards the vehicle),” Hollis noted in his report.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Gamelin admitted to having something “he wasn’t supposed to have,” adding there was a handgun in his backpack.
Gamelin said he carried the 9mm pistol because his house was broken into recently and that he needed it “for self defense,” the report states. However, authorities also found a digital scale with a tar-like residue on it that Gamelin later admitted to being THC residue.
Following the traffic stop, the Greenbrier man was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class D felony, along with two misdemeanor charges – possession of drug paraphernalia and having fictitious tags.
