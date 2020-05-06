From Conway Police Department reports
CPD recovers stolen purse, money
Conway officers recovered a woman’s stolen purse and everything that was in it after it was stolen while she was shopping on April 25 at the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive.
Gerald Alton Barnes, 53, faces a felony breaking or entering charge as well as a misdemeanor theft of property charge after admitting to taking the woman’s purse from her vehicle, according to an incident report.
After the woman filed the theft report at 8:25 p.m. on the day in question, officer Mike Fuentes went back into the store to review security footage. In the video, the report states the officer, along with store managers, watched as the victim parked her vehicle in Aisle 4 at 8:04 p.m.
While watching the video, the report states the officer also noticed there was a “maroon compact car with a black hood parked directly in front of her.” After the woman walked into the store, a man “wearing a long sleeve shirt” got out of the car and at 8:06 p.m., the man reached into the woman’s vehicle and took the purse. According to the report, the woman had left one of her windows open.
Using the vehicle’s license plate number, authorities pinpointed a potential suspect.
After gathering Barnes’ information, the officer went to the Forest Lake estates Mobile Home Park on McNutt Road in Conway where they immediately saw the 53-year-old man sitting in the suspect vehicle.
When asked if he knew anything about the purse taken from a vehicle parked outside Walmart, the Conway admitted to taking it.
Because there was a large knife lying in the seat next to Barnes, the report states that Fuentes asked him to step out of the vehicle.
After he got out of the vehicle, Barnes told his girlfriend to go inside their residence and get the stolen purse, according to the report. Once he handed it over, the officer looked inside it and noticed there was a book of stamps and money missing, according to the victim’s statement.
At first, the 53-year-old denied taking the money and stamps but eventually admitted they he’d put them inside his personal wallet.
After the stolen items were recovered, officer Fuentes met the victim at Walmart so he could return her belongings, the report states.
Suspect smashes, hides contraband in officer's car
A Pope County man is accused of smashing a pipe and hiding it under an officer’s seat.
According to an incident report, officer Steven Spurgers pulled over a Dodge pickup truck around 8:45 p.m. April 26 when he noticed the tags on the vehicle were expired.
Immediately, the officer said the two people inside the vehicle seemed nervous.
“The driver stared at me wide eyed, spoke very quickly and volunteered information I didn’t ask for,” Spurgers’ report reads in part. “The passenger kept his head down and looked away from me the entire time.”
According to the report, the driver, Natalie Ryder, had a suspended license, and the passenger, Guy Corbin, was on probation and had an active search waiver on file.
The officer opted to search Corbin’s pockets “due to his nervous behavior, previous history, and [because he] just left a high crime area.”
During the search, the report states Spurgers found a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
Authorities also searched the vehicle and found two glass pipes “with white residue” under a bag of gummy bears.
The two were arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the traffic stop, the report states.
Later that evening, officer Spurgers was cleaning out his patrol car at the end of his shift when he found a bag of suspected methamphetamine as well as a broken pipe and a shattered bulb under his seat. After finding the contraband, the officer reviewed the camera footage following Corbin and Ryder’s arrest, noting the two were the only two in the back of his car that day.
While watching the footage, the officer said he could see Corbin looking around nervously before he heard a crunching sound.
“From the video, it appears that he is kicking off his shoe,” the officer’s report reads in part. “He continues to look nervously around and you can hear something hitting the bottom of the floorboard that sounds like glass on metal. He then begins to grind his foot and you can clearly hear crunching. This would explain the broken bulb of the pipe.”
Corbin was ultimately charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence following the incident.
