From Conway Police Department reports
Resident wanted for warrant now facing drug charges
A Conway man who was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board faces additional drug charges after police reportedly found methamphetamine and other paraphernalia in his bedroom when picking him up on the warrant.
Harvey W. Martin III was arrested on Aril 28 at his sister’s residence in the River Drive & Westhaven mobile home park, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities went to pick up Martin at his sister’s house for the parole board because he’d previously been paroled to the residence in question. However, the report states that when officers knocked on the door, no one answered.
Instead, the report states officers could hear someone shuffling around inside the trailer.
As one of the officers headed to the other side of the trailer to knock on the back door, Martin’s sister reportedly pulled up in the driveway. The woman told police she did not know if Martin was home and said they likely heard her nephew inside the house.
When asked to get her nephew so officers could ask him if Martin was inside the trailer, the suspect’s sister reportedly refused to allow the officers inside the residence.
When the woman’s nephew was questioned about whether Martin was inside the home, the nephew initially said he wasn’t but eventually admitted the suspect was there, the report states.
According to the report, authorities found Martin lying in his bed with his bedroom door closed.
When searching the 50-year-old suspect’s room, the officers reportedly found about 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Martin, who claimed someone else had rented out the room, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises following the incident.
Boyfriend accused of attacking girlfriend
A man accused of attacking his girlfriend last week faces felony battery and assault charges.
Conway officers were called just before 6:40 p.m. April 28 to a residence on Davis Street after a woman said she was involved in a domestic disturbance.
When officer Wesley Pence pulled up to the residence in question, the man’s girlfriend was sitting on the front porch and holding a tissue up to her nose, according to an incident report.
The officer noted in his report that he could see blood on the tissue as well as on the woman’s T-shirt.
The woman told Pence that her boyfriend “cut my hand and busted my nose.”
The woman’s neck also had visible bruising on it, which the woman said likely happened when her boyfriend choked her.
According to the woman’s statement, the 52-year-old Conway man also tried to break her foot.
Clarence A. Mosley reportedly began attacking the woman after she called him a liar during an argument.
As he attacked her, the woman told police she tried to call 911 but couldn’t because Mosley took her phone away.
The suspect allegedly left with the woman’s phone after having his sister pick him up but returned shortly after to give the woman her phone back.
Authorities tracked Mosley down at his sister’s home and questioned him about the allegations against him. He and his sister both claimed the woman was not injured prior to him leaving.
According to his statement, Mosley and his girlfriend were arguing when she told him to pack his belongings and leave the residence in question. Mosley said he packed his belongings and was waiting on the porch when his sister got there.
The suspect’s sister told police she did not see any visible injuries on her brother’s girlfriend when she picked him up. However, online records show he was charged with second-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and interference with emergency communications following the incident.
