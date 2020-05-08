From Conway Police Department reports
Resident says he'll hurt girlfriend's mother for white supremacist group
A Conway man faces felony charges after reportedly threatening to attack his girlfriend’s mother to prove his loyalty to a white supremacist gang.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit filed against Michael Lewis Hoskins, the 26-year-old Conway man sent his girlfriend screenshots of a text message conversation that indicated he planned to “hit her mom as a warning shot” on April 27.
The text conversation appears to be between Hoskins and another man whose name “had been sloppily and obviously edited out of the screenshots,” detective Thomas “Bob” Cole wrote in his report.
The Conway Police Department detective found out later that Hoskins fabricated the message thread by texting himself back and forth before sending his girlfriend the screenshots, according to the report.
In the message thread, Hoskins refers to himself and others as “spects,” which Cole said “appears to be short-hand for prospects.” The terms “spects” and “prospects” likely refers to provisional members of a white supremacist gang “who have yet to earn a full place in the gang and still have to prove themselves,” the report states.
The messages that alarmed Hoskins’ girlfriend and her mother mentioned harming the mother because “We gotta make it known [we’re] the most feared for a reason. U earn your stripes like us all.”
“U know ill ride til I die for this family brother. I’ve taken my oath and stand by it. What u thinking,” the message thread reads in part.
When replying to the message he sent himself, Hoskins reportedly said he wanted to “see red” and that the “people in this country gotta know ‘them psychos’ are back.”
When the masked number asked Hoskins for the would-be victim’s address, he said he would call and give an exact address, according to the report.
The message thread ended with Hoskins sending lighting bolt images and “LHLR,” which the report states “are common symbols in White Supremacist culture.”
Conway police were able to question Hoskins about the messages on April 30 after he was arrested on a parole absconder warrant.
During an interview with detective Cole, the Conway man denied any involvement in the threatening thread and said his girlfriend “had fabricated the messages by sending messages to herself” which is why his number appeared in the thread. However, after the 26-year-old gave the detective the OK to search his phone, Cole found the original text message thread where Hoskins had texted himself back and forth, “using the same method he had accused [his girlfriend] of using.”
As the detective began extracting data from Hoskins’ phone, the Conway man began hitting the walls and also threw a table in the interview room he was in because he was upset officers “had not given him a cigarette,” the affidavit states.
Hoskins was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and criminal mischief following the allegations against him.
Man threatens to kill woman while talking to 911 dispatcher
A 54-year-old man was arrested last week after reportedly calling 911 and telling a dispatcher he wanted his girlfriend to get away from him before he killed her.
Authorities were called over to the Clifton Street Apartments on April 30 regarding a possible domestic disturbance. According to an incident report, Steven Griffin’s girlfriend answered the door when officers got there, adding that she hadn’t done anything wrong.
Griffin told the responding officers he called because he “wanted her out and gone.”
Because the 54-year-old was not on the lease, officer Charles Reynolds said he could not force the woman to leave the apartment.
At this point, the dispatch center alerted police that Griffin said “she needs to get the hell out of here or I’mma kill her” when he called 911.
After they found out Griffin threatened to kill the woman, authorities arrested the 54-year-old on a terroristic threatening charge.
