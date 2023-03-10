The Conway Area Leadership Institute has announced its 2023 class.
The Conway Area Leadership Institute equips participants with the knowledge and connections necessary to become more informed leaders in the community. Participants engage in a curriculum inspired by Conway2035, a long-range strategic plan developed with the input of more than 1,800 area residents.
Program sessions include:
Community and economic development.
Arts, culture and entertainment.
Transportation and utility infrastructure.
Military and state government.
The Conway Area Leadership Institute is underwritten by First Arkansas Bank and Trust and sponsored by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, Reynolds Performance Hall and the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Session underwriters are Central Baptist College, Conway Corporation, Conway Regional Health System, Green Bay Packaging, H+N Architects, Kutak Rock, Nabholz Corporation and Rogers Group.
This year’s class includes 55 individuals from various businesses.
Addison Moy, H+N Architects.
Ahmad Muqtasid, Mosaic Conway.
Alica Brown, Malvern National Bank.
America Quintero, First Community Bank.
Angela Sewell, Moore and Co. Realtors.
Austin Norman, Regions Bank.
Austin Norris State Farm Insurance Jay Bernard.
Brandi Keith, Gainwell Technologies.
Brenda Shelton, First Arkansas Bank and Trust.
Carter Dodd, Conway Regional.
Christina Branch, Simmons Bank.
Chuck Kirkpatrick, Integrity Insurance Group.
Courtney Phillips, Ensono.
Andrew Liley, Crafton Tull.
Emily Hillian, Pro Land Title.
Felicia Rogers, city of Conway.
Jacob Ternes, University of Central Arkansas.
Jamie Brice, city of Conway.
Jason Sykes, J&R Logistics LLC.
Jeremy Waits, McClelland Consulting Engineers.
Joe Beck, Garver Engineering.
Joey Styles, Virco Manufacturing.
Joshua Walker, Centennial Bank.
Justin Welter, First Service Bank.
Kaitlyn Crockett, Conductor.
Kaitlyn Ballard, Insight Enterprises.
Kenzie Brech, Chris Crain Hyundai.
Luke Gordon, Ott Insurance.
Mark Heffington, University of Central Arkansas.
Matt Duffy, Diamond State Restoration.
Melanie Gault, Baptist Health-Conway.
Melanie Moore, Simmons Bank.
Rachelle Eason, Chambers Bank.
Reuel Shepherd, University of Central Arkansas.
Richard Neal, Rosewood Cremation and Funeral.
Robert Westerman, Farm Bureau.
Rose Roland, Roland Investments LLC.
Roy Grubb, Conway Corporation.
Sara Long, Top Notch Heating and Air.
Scott Witherell, Weaver-Bailey Contractors.
Shameka Peten, Gainwell Technologies.
Shane Hutchison, Rogers Group.
Shannon Howland, Arvest Bank.
Skylar Johnson, Centennial Bank.
Stormy Iberg, Partners Bank.
Tajaro Hudson, University of Central Arkansas.
Tami Hardin, Insight Enterprises.
Traci Altman, Baptist Health-Conway.
Travis Thompson, First Security Bank.
