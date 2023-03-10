The Conway Area Leadership Institute has announced its 2023 class.

The Conway Area Leadership Institute equips participants with the knowledge and connections necessary to become more informed leaders in the community. Participants engage in a curriculum inspired by Conway2035, a long-range strategic plan developed with the input of more than 1,800 area residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.