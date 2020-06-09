From Conway Police Department reports
Woman found sleeping in vehicle claims she was putting on makeup
A woman found sleeping in her vehicle at a gas pump last month has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Ardith Charlene Lara Womack, 32, told police she was not sleeping in her vehicle and instead claimed she was putting on makeup and pulling pieces of fiberglass from her face, according to an incident report.
Authorities were called over to the Kum & Go gas station at the corner of Prince Street and Hogan Lane shortly before 11 a.m. May 18 to check on the welfare of a woman. The person who called police said the woman had fallen asleep in her vehicle at one of the gas pumps, adding that the woman in the gold Nissan Maxima had been there for 15 minutes and had not moved.
According to an incident report, responding officers found Womack “slumped over” the driver’s door with her window rolled down.
The vehicle in question was “parked at an angle with the bumper a few feet away from a gas pump,” Sgt. Sarah Ault’s report reads in part.
The 32-year-old woman told another responding officer she had a “fiberglass infestation” and was doing her makeup when authorities approached her. The woman also told police she “needed to go get a U-Haul.”
Womack gave the responding officers permission to search her vehicle.
While searching her vehicle, the felony probable cause affidavit filed against her states they found an Adderall pill as well as a small plastic container that had a white powdery residue inside it.
The container with residue was reportedly found in a small hole in the woman’s jacket.
“I took all the items back out of her jacket pockets and discovered that in her right jacket pocket, there was a hole in the pocket liner allowing items to fall inside the jacket liner,” Ault’s report reads in part. “From the jacket liner, I removed a lighter, a few coins, a small plastic clear container with a white residue and a small spoil of thread. Womack claimed to have found the clear plastic container in the floorboard of the car she was driving.”
The 32-year-old woman was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Conway man was charged with possession of a controlled substance last week after authorities reportedly found a bag of meth in his pocket one week prior.
Jeffery Lynn Haney, 54, was charged on June 3 with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, following a May 27 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, officer Steven Spurgers pulled over the red Jeep that Haney was driving shortly before 7:15 p.m. May 27 because he noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate.
As he looked for his bill of sale, Haney began telling the officer he recently was evicted from his home.
Spurgers noted in his report that it appeared the 54-year-old was having difficulty concentrating and focusing on finding his paperwork.
Soon after Haney found the bill of sale to the vehicle, the officer ran his name through the dispatch center and found out that Haney and the passenger, Jesse Blue, had outstanding warrants against them, according to the report.
Blue was arrested on a probation violation warrant, and Haney was asked to step out of the vehicle so authorities could serve his warrant and release him from the scene.
“I asked Haney to step out of the vehicle and advised him that he wound’t be under arrest at the this time but that he would be served with a warrant,” the officer’s report reads in part. “Haney halfway exited the vehicle and began speaking to me while sitting down. I had him step out and asked for consent to search his person. Haney said ‘yeah’ but began reaching in his pockets, pulled some money out of [his] pants, and threw it in the driver’s seat.”
At this point, the report states that officer Spurgers told Haney to take his hands out of his pockets so he could search them.
During the search, the officer found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in Haney’s coin pocket. Haney claimed the suspected meth was his brothers but later said that his brother died three years ago and that a homeless man possibly put the drugs in his pocket earlier that day.
After the two men were arrested, the report states authorities waited for Haney’s wife to come pick up the Jeep.
