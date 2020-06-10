From Conway Police Department reports
Charges filed against man who double-cashed check
A Conway man is charged in a felony forgery case after reportedly cashing a government-issued check more than once.
Online records show that Kalen O’Bryan Harrell, 25, was formally charged with forgery, a Class C felony; and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; on June 3 after he reportedly cashed a check at Harps on March 2 even though he’d already had the funds deposited into his account using a mobile bank app.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Harrell, a manager from the Harps Food Store on Oak Street called police on April 7 to file a complaint against the former employee.
The manager told officer Timothy East that Harrell cashed a $654 government-issued check at the store on March 2. However, the store was later alerted by Bank of America that the check Harrell cashed at Harps had already been cashed.
Detective Joshua Fulbright followed up on the investigation against Harrell the next day.
When the suspect returned to the store on May 1 to cash another check, employees alerted police that he was at the store again. At this point, detective Karen Jetts responded to question the 25-year-old about the allegations against him.
Jetts confronted Harrell about the issues the store had reported and he “admitted to cashing checks at Harps previously after he had performed a mobile deposit of the check prior.”
“This allowed him to receive twice the funds,” according to a report.
Boyfriend accused of hurting pregnant girlfriend
A resident accused of pushing his pregnant girlfriend to the ground and threatening to kill her on May 28 is now charged in a felony domestic battery case.
Marcus Garner, 31, of Conway was formally charged last week with two Class D felonies — third-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening — along with a public intoxication charge following an incident that reportedly happened shortly after midnight on May 28.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities were called to a residence on Bill Lucy Drive on the morning in question by a young child.
Garner’s girlfriend said she believes her child witnessed the struggle prior to calling 911.
Tensions escalated on the couple’s porch as Garner and a neighbor began fighting, according to the girlfriend’s statement. The girlfriend told the responding officers that as the two began fighting, she stepped in and separated them. As the neighbor “took off down the street,” she tried to “barricade herself in the home” because Garner is known to act violent “every time he drinks.”
The woman said she also felt concerned for Garner “due to threats from the neighbor,” so she asked him to come back inside. However, according to there report, the 31-year-old instead “charged at her.”
As she attempted to get away, the woman said her boyfriend grabbed her by the hair and told her not to move.
The woman was unsure if she slipped or if she fell as Garner grabbed the back of the dress, but said that at one point, she fell to the ground.
Garner proceeded to stand over his girlfriend while she was on the ground and threatened to “kick her face in and kill her” during the struggle, according to the affidavit.
Authorities on scene said the woman had dirt on her back and could see that her dress was torn and that she had a bruise on her upper left arm.
Though the 31-year-old Conway man claimed he only drank “a few beers” that night and said that the incident “was not that serious,” he was arrested and ultimately charged with two felony charges.
