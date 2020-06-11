From Conway Police Department reports
Conway man leads CPD on high-speed chase
A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond after reportedly leading police on a high-speed chase on May 28.
Randy Keith King Jr., 33, was formally charged last week with a felony-level fleeing charge as well as five other misdemeanor charges — driving on a suspended license, fleeing on foot, refusal to submit to arrest and possession of a controlled substance — after reportedly leading Conway police on a chase from the VP Racing Fuels gas station on East German Lane to a residence on Palarm Creek Road.
Online records show the 33-year-old was also cited for careless and prohibited driving, driving left of center and speeding violations.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, investigators saw King and 32-year-old Jamie Nicole Cupit leaving the gas station in a blue Monte Carlo without wearing their seat belts.
Both individuals “are well known to the Narcotics Unit for narcotic usage and distribution,” and the investigators knew King had a suspended license and was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board, the report states.
K-9 officer Richard Shumate attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 286 and Skunk Hollow Road for the seat belt violation; however, the report states that King sped off instead of stopping.
King sped up to about 60 mph when the officer turned on his blue lights, according to the report.
Once he passed Art Pond Lane, the report states King sped up to about 115 mph in a 55 mph zone, passing vehicles as he sped off.
“When we approached Palarm Creek Road, the Monte Carlo locked up its breaks and skidded sideways in the road,” Shumate’s report reads in part. “It was apparent that he missed his turn onto Palarm Creek. We slowed down to 26 mph and he continued east, picking up speed before he did a U-Turn in the road, causing his vehicle to leave the road, jump a culvert [and] making his vehicle airborne for a second before entering the roadway again.”
According to the affidavit, the 33-year-old sped off a “over 70 mph” through the residential area even though the speed limit was 35 mph in the residential area. Eventually, the Conway man stopped at his mother’s residence and fled inside the house.
King attempted to kick in a back door to get away and eventually fled out the front door and into a “swampy pond on the property” when Shumate announced he would send his K-9 after him.
When the 33-year-old decided to surrender himself, a witness nearby said he saw Cupit, who was the passenger, throw something into the ditch as officers chased after King.
Cupit was ultimately charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; following the incident.
Teen accused in threat case
A local 16-year-old is charged as an adult in a felony case after reportedly threatening to shoot another Conway resident.
Online records show that Kaylon Ravine was formally charged last week with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, after sending threatening text messages to a Conway couple on May 20.
The couple had filed a harassment complaint against the 16-year-old earlier in the day on May 20. After the two filed the complaint at the Conway Police Department, the couple started receiving threatening messages, according to a probable cause affidavit.
While talking to officer Wesley Pence about the threatening messages, the couple played two voicemails it believed were threatening and sent by Ravine.
Though the messages had “poor” sound quality, the couple said it could here the 16-year-old saying he would shoot up the boyfriend’s house.
Ravine reportedly said sent the girlfriend a message that said “he gone die,” referring to her boyfriend, according to the report.
When he was confronted and arrested by police about the allegations against him, Ravine said he was reacting to a threat the boyfriend previously made toward him.
“Yeah but I was mad but he told me the same thing,” Ravine reportedly said.
Online records show the teen was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $10,000 bond but that this bond in another unrelated case was revoked following the recent felony case filed against Ravine.
The 16-year-old is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 24 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.