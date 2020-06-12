From Conway Police Department reports
Men arrested after trying to cash stolen check
Two men were charged with forgery last week after reportedly attempting to cash a stolen check on June 2 at the Centennial Bank on Oak Street.
Jarvis Lamar Holmes, 20, of Conway and Haven Vidal Cook, 22, of North Little Rock both face one count of forgery, which is a Class C felony, following the incident.
According to an incident report, Conway officers were called around 3:30 p.m. June 2 to the Centennial Bank on Oak Street after Holmes and Cook attempted to cash a stolen check two times.
Cook picked up Holmes from Popeye’s and drove him to the bank when Holmes asked the 22-year-old to get him from work. The two tried to cash the check at the bank’s ATM before driving over to the commercial lane instead, the report states.
When questioned by police, Cook said he did not know Holmes well and that the two met through a mutual friend about three months prior. The 22-year-old also told the officers he did not know the check was stolen.
Though Cook said the check was Holmes’ work check, Holmes told the responding officers that Cook gave him the check.
At some point, the report states the officers allowed Cook to call his mother. However, instead of calling his mother, he called a woman named Sidney Watts.
The North Little Rock man “tried to advise her of what was going on,” before one of the officers hung up the phone so that they could call the woman and get more information. When asked who Watts was, Cook first told the officers the woman was his girlfriend. When the officers called Watts about the incident, the woman said she was Cook’s sister.
Watts also told police Cook had lived with her “the past few months,” even though he told police he was from Little Rock.
When confronted by police about the contradicting information, he said Watts “was lying for them because she was his sister.”
According to the detective’s report, Holmes mentioned at one point that he was supposed to get a “cut” of the money when the check was cashed.
Holmes and Cook were both arrested and charged with forgery following the incident.
59-year-old requests 2 female officers be sent to his motel room
A Conway man who reportedly called 911 more than 10 times in fewer than four hours to request two female officers be sent over to his motel room was arrested on several charges, including second-degree battery.
Joel Marc Manes, 59, was arrested and charged with two Class D felonies — second-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening — along with two misdemeanors — harassing communications and disorderly conduct — after reportedly calling the dispatch center 11 times between 11 p.m. June 7 and 2:30 a.m. June 8, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Those who were staying in neighboring motel rooms told police the 59-year-old was also disturbing the peace that night by screaming and banging on walls of the rooms adjacent to his.
Detective Brittani Little noted in her investigative report that Manes called 911 several times and asked dispatchers to send over two female officers. The two women he requested be sent to his motel room were not even on duty that night, according to the report.
Manes also asked dispatchers if he could be a confidential informant and told them “how his uncle is King David.”
Several officers who responded to Manes’ motel room on the morning in question told him to stop calling the dispatch center and warned him he would be charged with harassing communications if he did not stop.
Though he acted “belligerent,” the affidavit states Manes agreed to stop calling 911.
Before the officers left the Stacy Motel parking lot, the 59-year-old reportedly began screaming again and hitting the walls of his motel room. Because of his behavior, the affidavit states responding officers decided to arrest him on a disorderly conduct charge. However, the Conway man refused to leave his motel room.
Officers on scene had to pull him from his room, according to a report.
Once he was handcuffed, Manes reportedly began threatening authorities, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.