From Conway Police Department reports
Mother accused of yanking out daughter’s hair
A Conway woman is accused of ripping out chunks of her 8-year-old daughter’s hair while trying to force the child to leave her grandmother’s home.
Caitlyn Kristene Foreman, 24, is charged with second-degree battery and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after the June 9 incident.
Foreman’s mother reportedly called police because she believed Foreman was intoxicated when she showed up to pick up her children.
Foreman’s mother said she picked up the 2- and 8-year-old girls earlier that day so that her daughter could go to a friend’s house and study for an upcoming exam. However, the woman said she had to call her daughter as “the evening began to get late” but that Foreman “gave her varying answers” about when she would return.
When Foreman returned, her mother met her out in the parking lot, where Foreman reportedly said: “Man, I am really drunk.” Her mom told Foreman she could not leave with the children.
Foreman reportedly told her mother she would “just take them.”
“Caitlyn then grabbed hold of [the girl’s hair] and began yanking her toward the car,” the report reads in part. “[The grandmother] said she ran to intervene and got [the girl] away from Caitlyn. During this, Caitlyn snatched [the 2-year-old] in her arms and then ran to her car.”
Smith caught up to Foreman as she pulled up to her home, the report states.
Foreman was breastfeeding the child in the front seat when police approached. According to the report, Foreman “could not explain why she had opted to drive across town with her baby on her lap and had not even tried to use [the 8-year-old’s] car seat” for her.
Foreman eventually admitted to having “one [tequila] drink,” the report states.
The officers who stayed with Foreman’s mother sent Smith photos of the clumps of hair torn from he 8-year-old’s hair. Despite authorities showing her the photos, Foreman claimed she only grabbed her daughter by the arm because she “would not go willingly with her.”
Online records show that Foreman was released from the Faulkner County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond on June 10 and that she is scheduled to appear on July 6 in Faulkner County County Circuit Court regarding the allegations against her.
Woman attacked by man she met on Plenty of Fish
A 44-year-old man is behind bars in the county jail after reportedly choking a woman he met online.
Brian Heath Wicklund, who was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, is being held in the Faulkner County Detention in lieu of a $15,000 bond after reportedly choking a Conway woman and slamming her against a wall on June 9.
Officer Joseph Manno was sent to the woman’s home on June 9 after she took Wicklund to work.
Wicklund reportedly told the woman to drive him to work after he attacked her.
The woman said she and Wicklund had dated for about three months after meeting on Plenty of Fish. She said she allowed Wicklund to move in with her but recently told him to move out and to stop driving her vehicle. Wicklund reportedly refused.
The two began arguing on June 9 because he wanted to use her vehicle. During the argument, Wicklund “bear hugged” the woman to the point she could not move, the report states.
“In an attempt to remove herself from the tight hold he had her in, she told Brian that she was going to bite him. At that point, Brian placed his hand around her neck, squeezed and slammed her head against the wall,” the report reads.
The woman said that Wicklund screamed as he choked her and that she began to cry when he let her go. Wicklund tried to console the woman after he choked her but she told him “she did not want anything to do with him and told him to leave.”
From there, Wicklund told the woman to drive him to work. When she returned home from taking him to work, the woman immediately called the Conway Police Department, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.