From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Father accused of firing gun through ceiling
A Vilonia man reportedly fired a gun in his home and threatened to kill another man who was staying at the house.
John C. Ballard, 55, is charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
Ballard’s daughter called sheriff’s deputies around 1:15 a.m. June 10 saying Ballard “woke her up screaming and cussing at her … [and that] her father shot through the ceiling,” according to an incident report.
By the time deputies arrived on scene, someone had disarmed Ballard and put the weapon in his daughter's room, the report states.
A man staying at the house told deputies that Ballard threatened to kill him and started looking for his gun and ammunition. Once he had loaded the firearm, the report states, Ballard and the other man at the house started fighting.
“During the altercation, the firearm discharged and shot into the ceiling,” the report states.
Ballard reportedly went to his room and fell asleep after the other man at the house took away his gun.
Online records show that Ballard posted a $25,000 bond shortly after 6 p.m. June 10 and that he is scheduled to appear on July 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Conway man facing 6th DWI charge
Charges against a Conway man who was pulled over in October 2019 on suspicion of a DWI were upgraded last week to a felony.
Steve W.R. Standridge, 55, was previously charged in district court with a DWI, careless and prohibited driving, driving on a license suspended for a DWI, expired tags, having no liability insurance and driving without an interlock device.
The case against Standridge was upgraded to a felony on June 10 because the October case is the 55-year-old’s sixth DWI case, and his fourth in the past five years. According to Arkansas law, it is a Class U felony to be convicted of four DWIs in a five-year timeframe.
A deputy pulled Standridge over shortly before 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 because he appeared to be speeding and was swerving into the opposite traffic lane. Authorities also noted the vehicle Standridge was driving had no license plate.
When authorities approached Standridge’s vehicle, they saw “a cup nearly full of dark liquid in the center console cup holder,” according to an incident report.
Cpl. Joe Tillman believed the beverage was a mixed drink with whiskey. The deputy soon found a small cooler that was ”in easy reach” that had a bottle of Coca-Cola in it.There was a bottle of Zachariah Harris whiskey that was “just under half” full next to the cooler.
When asked to perform field sobriety tests that night, Standridge reportedly told the deputies he couldn’t and later showed to have a 0.24% blood alcohol concentration after taking a breathalyzer test at 6:43 p.m. that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.