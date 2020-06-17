From Conway Police Department reports
Police recover stolen license plate, arrest 2
Two Conway residents were arrested following a traffic stop last week because they both reportedly had outstanding warrants.
Officer Hannah Slajer pulled over the tan Chevrolet Malibu that 56-year-old Carl Lee Dawson was driving around 9:30 p.m. June 9 because the license plate that was on the vehicle was reported as stolen three days prior, according to an incident report.
Dawson told the officer he recently bought the vehicle and that he “figured [the license plate] was stolen because someone told him it was stolen.”
Because the 56-year-old had an outstanding warrant against him for reportedly failing to pay the fines associated with a previous theft of property charge, Slajer asked him to get out of the vehicle. After he got out of the vehicle, Dawson said he could not pay on his fines because “he just got out of prison a week ago.”
The Conway man also claimed he did not know the woman who was with him, adding that “he just picked her up in [the] Oakwood Village Trailer Park,” according to the report.
Officers on scene had asked Dawson who the woman was because she kept giving the officers a fake name. However, when officer Slajer confronted the 37-year-old woman about lying, Monique Scott told the officers who she was. At this point, authorities found out that Scott also had an outstanding warrant against her.
Dawson also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge because the officers found zip-lock bag that had methamphetamine residue in it, according to the report.
“I conducted an inventory search of the vehicle. In the back seat, in the middle, there was a pink pencil [bag],” Slajer’s report reads in part. “Inside the bag was a ziplock bag with a black plastic [in it]. I opened the black plastic and saw that it had white residue. From my experience, I knew this was methamphetamine residue. I secured the contraband in my pocket. There was also a makeup bag with a butane lighter.”
Dawson told police that while he did not see Scott get into the vehicle with the pink bag, he believed the contraband was hers and said that she pulled the bag out of her bra when Slajer initially pulled up behind them.
Man claims syringes found in his pockets weren't his
A 41-year-old man is behind bars and facing drug charges after police found several syringes, including one that was loaded with methamphetamine, in his pockets while responding to a welfare check request last week, according to an incident report.
Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of Donaghey Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 9 by an 18-year-old who was concerned about his mother.
The Conway teen “was crying hysterically” when officer Jonathan Vince walked up to him. The 18-year-old proceeded to tell the officer he requested the welfare check because “his mother had been hallucinating all day and that her pupils were pinpoint.”
According to the report, the officer went inside the house to check on the 44-year-old woman and make sure she was not suffering from a medical emergency.
“I located [the woman] in the back bedroom wearing only a towel. [She] appeared to have just gotten out of the shower … [and] didn’t appear physically harmed and was speaking clearly to me without issue,” the officer’s report reads in part.
Soon after the officer left the room so that the woman could get dressed, 41-year-old Michael Scott Allen also walked out of the bedroom and headed for the living room area. As the 41-year-old walked toward the living room, Vince said he noticed there were syringes sticking out of Scott’s pockets.
“As Michael passed me, I clearly observed a plastic bag containing syringes with orange caps,” Vince wrote in his report. “Michael appeared fidgety and nervous, he wouldn’t make eye contact for long and would constantly look around. Michael was shifting his jaw back and forth and licking his lips constantly. I knew due to my training and experiences that he may be under the influence of drugs.”
Scott claimed the syringes belonged to the 18-year-old’s mother.
The Conway man also told police he was a drug court participant and that he would fail a drug test if he was asked to take one because he “had used roughly four days ago,” the report states.
The woman said she was willing to say the contraband was hers because she did not want Scott to get in trouble.
“Since the pack of syringes were in Michael’s possession and his story along with [the woman’s] initial denial of ownership, Michael was placed in handcuffs and moved to the back of my patrol unit,” Vince’s report states.
Scott was ultimately charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — following the incident.
