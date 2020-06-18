From Conway Police Department reports
Mother accused of endangering children
A Conway woman is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after reportedly ramming the vehicle her child’s father and his girlfriend were in with her van while her children were in the vehicle.
Online records show that Ricklesha Carter, 27, is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of aggravated assault, all Class D felonies, following the incident.
Carter was arrested shortly after police were called to the College View Apartments on June 7 regarding a fight in the parking lot. A witness called 911 saying “there were at least 20 people yelling and fighting.”
As officer Tanner Williams pulled up to the scene, he noted there was a white Chevrolet Tahoe parked on the west side of the building and that there were several adults and children in the parking lot.
According to his report, “several of the adults began to disperse quickly,” when he got out of his car. He also noticed there was a woman (Carter) carrying an infant to her apartment.
“Carter was very upset and animated,” Williams’ report reads in part. “As she got closer to my location, I observed that the infant was bleeding from multiple locations.”
The officer called an ambulance to help the child and told the woman to be still so he could look at the infant’s injuries. However, she would not stay still and walked in and out of her apartment. At one point, she walked out with a hammer, and at another, she carried a frying pan, according to the report.
Eventually, the 27-year-old woman “calmed down enough [for the officers] to speak to [her].”
Carter admitted to seeing her child’s father in a vehicle with his new girlfriend and that she tried to pull the man out of the vehicle when suddenly “she was jumped by a large group of individuals.”
After she was attacked, the woman said she got back into her vehicle and chased after the couple, striking their vehicle with hers. During the incident, she rammed into the other vehicle multiple times and an “unknown black male hit the front passenger window of the vehicle,” which shattered the vehicle. The shattered glass injured the two children that were sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, the report states.
Carter was arrested on scene and the children were released to a family member who was at the apartment complex. According to the report, the family member took the children to the Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment following the incident.
The girlfriend was later arrested following a traffic stop after she was pulled over for speeding at the intersection of Sturgis and Stanley Russ roads, according to a separate report.
Kelisha K. Amos, 28, was driving 52 mph in a 40 mph zone when officer Hannah Slajer pulled her over.
The 28-year-old woman told the officer she had just left work in Little Rock and that she was headed home “to an address on Bruce Street.”
While talking with Amos and Chris Jones, the dispatch center alerted the officer that both had suspended driver’s licenses and that they had search waivers filed against them, the report states.
Police found a digital scale with marijuana residue and three ecstasy pills after searching the vehicle.
The girlfriend was ultimately charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, along with a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge. Online records show she was also cited for speeding and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
