From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Conway man facing 6th DWI charge
Charges against a Conway man who was pulled over in October 2019 on suspicion of a DWI were upgraded last week to a felony.
Steve W.R. Standridge, 55, was previously charged in district court with a DWI, careless and prohibited driving, driving on a license suspended for a DWI, expired tags, having no liability insurance and driving without an interlock device.
The case against Standridge was upgraded to a felony on June 10 because the October case is the 55-year-old’s sixth DWI case, and his fourth in the past five years. According to Arkansas law, it is a Class U felony to be convicted of four DWIs in a five-year timeframe.
A deputy pulled Standridge over shortly before 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 because he appeared to be speeding and was swerving into the opposite traffic lane. Authorities also noted the vehicle Standridge was driving had no license plate.
When authorities approached Standridge’s vehicle, they saw “a cup nearly full of dark liquid in the center console cup holder,” according to an incident report.
Cpl. Joe Tillman believed the beverage was a mixed drink with whiskey. The deputy soon found a small cooler that was ”in easy reach” that had a bottle of Coca-Cola in it. There was a bottle of Zachariah Harris whiskey that was “just under half” full next to the cooler.
When asked to perform field sobriety tests that night, Standridge reportedly told the deputies he couldn’t and later showed to have a 0.24% blood alcohol concentration after taking a breathalyzer test at 6:43 p.m. that night.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Greenbrier man faces drug charges after authorities reportedly found a meth pipe sitting on top of a beer can in his vehicle last week.
Barry Dean Zihlman, 57, is charges with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — following a June 8 traffic stop.
According to an incident report, Sgt. Chad Pruett pulled over the blue Dodge Neon that Zihlman was driving around 9:30 a.m. June 8 because the vehicle had no tags and a defective brake light.
The woman sitting in the passenger seat told the deputy she recently bought the vehicle but only had the title with her. She also said she did not have insurance on the vehicle, the report states.
Zihlman, who was the driver, admitted he did not have a driver’s license.
Zihlman and the passenger, Ashley Ursu, both showed to have outstanding warrants out of Michigan. Zihlman’s warrant was a “full extradition warrant,” and Ursu’s was in-state pickup only, the report states.
While waiting on the dispatch center to verify if the two warrants were active, the two gave the deputy permission to search the vehicle.
“They both gave verbal consent to search,” Pruett’s report reads in part. “Mr. Zihlman stated the only thing that I should find was some beer he had in the car.”
However, the report states the deputy found what he believed to be a glass, methamphetamine pipe sitting on top of a beer can in the trunk. The beer was in a bag in the trunk.
“Mr. Zihlman stated that he had placed the beer in the bag prior to getting in the car, but denied any knowledge of the pipe,” the report states.
According to the report, the deputy also found a bag of suspected methamphetamine underneath the beer.
Zihlman was arrested on scene and Ursu was allowed to park her vehicle at a friend’s house, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.