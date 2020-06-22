From Conway Police Department reports
Police find drug paraphernalia in backpack during traffic stop
A Conway man was arrested June 10 and charged with a felony drug charge after police reportedly found a digital scale and a straw with methamphetamine residue on them in the vehicle he was driving.
Andrew Leon Balenton II, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; after police found the contraband in a backpack in the back seat of the vehicle he was driving. Online records show he was also cited for driving on a suspended license.
According to an incident report, the 41-year-old was stopped after he reportedly failed to use a turn signal when turning into the South Donaghey Apartments on the day in question.
Officer Ian Cortes pulled over the white Mitsubishi Diamante that Balenton was driving shortly after 9:30 a.m. June 10, the report states.
When asked for his driver’s license and insurance paperwork, Balenton told the officer “the vehicle had bad wiring” and handed over an ID card. The officer was soon alerted by the dispatch center that Balenton’s driver’s license was suspended. At this point, the report states the 41-year-old admitted he knew his license was suspended and gave Cortes the OK to search the vehicle.
“During the search of the vehicle, a back pack was located in the back seat. Inside the back pack, I located a medium size metal box,” the officer’s report reads in part. “Upon opening the box, a small scale, a plastic straw, a piece of paper and two cellphones were located. The scale and straw had a white, crystal like residue.”
As the officer confronted Balenton about the items with suspected methamphetamine residue, the 41-year-old said he’d picked the back pack up from a friend but admitted “the items could test positive for methamphetamine.”
Balenton was arrested on scene and the vehicle was released to his girlfriend, the report states.
Authorities find man wanted by parole board in Co
nway
A Vilonia man wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board now faces additional drug charges.
Authorities received a tip that 41-year-old Eric R. Robison would be at a Bruce Street residence on June 11. The Vilonia man was wanted on two felony warrants – one issued by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and another by the Arkansas Parole Board.
According to the tip, Robison would be with his girlfriend in a white 2005 GMC Yukon.
Officer Hannah Slajer was driving along Bruce Street when she noticed the vehicle in question parked in front of the Bruce Street residence around 8:30 p.m. June 11.
Because the Vilonia man was wanted for two felony warrants and was believed to be at the residence, Slajer called other offices to the scene before knocking on the front door to ask the homeowner if Robison was there, according to an incident report.
After other officers pulled up to assist Slajer, she knocked on the door in an attempt to talk to the residents about Robison’s whereabouts, the report states.
“As soon as the door opened, I asked if Robison was there and saw him step around the corner and then attempt to go towards the back door,” Slajer’s report reads in part. “I immediately broke the threshold of the residence and advised Robison to place his hands behind his back and grabbed ahold of him. Once Officer Thomas entered the residence, he assisted me in placing Robson into handcuffs. I advised Robison that he was under arrest for two felony warrants.”
According to the report, authorities found a “small glass container” that has a “small wet piece of cotton in the bottom of it” in one of his pockets after he was arrested.
As soon as officer Slajer found the piece of cotton, the report state that Robison said he “forgot that was in there.”
The officer noted in her report that she believed the cotton was “used as a tool to load hypodermic syringes with narcotics” based off her previous training and experiences.
Robison later admitted the cotton was used to load syringes and said that while he didn’t have any “product in the vehicle,” he did have “a couple scales and syringes” in his girlfriend’s vehicle.
A K-9 conducted a free-air sniff around the girlfriend’s vehicle and reportedly gave a “positive alert” that it detected narcotics in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the report states authorities found a “new package” of hypodermic needles, a “bundle” of zip-lock baggies, a torch lighter, two digital scales with methamphetamine residue as well as a glass jar and a needle that also had suspected residue on them.
Online records show that Robison was arrested on scene and also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
