From Conway Police Department reports
Woman hides from police in basket
A woman wanted on multiple felony warrants was found hiding from police in a clothes basket at a residence on Hickory Street on June 9.
An anonymous tipster called the police department on June 3 saying a Mayflower woman was selling methamphetamine from a residence on Flag Pond Road. During the investigation, authorities found out that 30-year-old Eden Rene Doughty also stayed at the residence in question and that Doughty had “numerous felony warrants” issued against her by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a report, Conway investigators found out that Doughty had recently moved over to a residence on Hickory Street.
When the officers went to the residence in question, the report states they could see Doughty’s vehicle parked behind a fence. However, when the officers knocked on the front door and asked the residents if the 30-year-old woman was there, one of the residents claimed Doughty had not been over in about two weeks.
“[Wilford] Lasker stated the last time he had seen Doughty was approximately two weeks prior when she dropped her pickup off to be worked on,” the report states.
One of the officers on scene told Lasker he could be criminally charged if he was helping to hide Doughty. At this point, the report states Lasker gave police the OK to search his home to make sure the 30-year-old woman was not there. Before letting the officers inside, Lasker said “he wanted to allow his girlfriend … to get dressed.”
“We stood at the door and awaited him to return,” one of the officers’ reports reads in part. “After an extended period of time, he returned.”
One of the officers found drug paraphernalia and some of Doughty’s personal belongings in one of the bedrooms. As he walked through the room, he bumped into a basket of clothes and noticed the basket “appeared to have more weight in it than the amount of clothing that I saw [in it].”
The officer began to look more closely at the suspicious basket and saw Doughty’s arm sticking out between some of the clothes. At this point, the report states the officer told Doughty to get out of the basket and arrested her because she was wanted on multiple warrants. Doughty faces additional charges – maintaining a drug premises and possession of drug paraphernalia – following the incident.
Lasker and his girlfriend, Crystal Morales, also face drug charges after authorities found narcotics and other paraphernalia in their bedroom, according to the report.
Couple facing charges
A Menifee woman is charged in a domestic battery case after reportedly pulling a knife out during an argument with her boyfriend.
Sepcion Lashae Greenlee, 31, is charged with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony, after accidentally cutting one of her boyfriend’s fingers and stabbing his leg three times, according to an incident report.
The boyfriend, 37-year-old Jonathan J. Grimes, is charged with third-degree domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, for reportedly hitting Greenlee in the head and taking her phone away from her during the argument.
The two were already at the Conway Regional Medical Center emergency room when police were called to the scene.
Grimes admitted the two were “arguing about his infidelity” when his girlfriend pulled a knife on him.
The girlfriend told police that Grimes had pulled on the steering wheel as she was driving and that he hit her in the face and on the back of the head several times before she pulled out the knife.
According to the woman’s statement, she told Grimes she would stab him if he hit her again.
Grimes had three small puncture wounds on his left leg and one of his fingers were cut open, the report states.
Grimes said his finger was cut as he grabbed the knife by the blade away from Greenlee and that he did not think she realized she punctured him when she poked at his leg with the knife.
Though the 37-year-old denied taking his girlfriend’s phone away, he was able to tell police where it was located in the vehicle.
Greenlee and Grimes were both arrested following the incident, according to the report.
