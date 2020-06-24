From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office reports
Trespassing complaint leads to drug arrest
A North Little Rock man was arrested on a drug charge earlier this month after reportedly attempting to steal items from a residence on Flag Pond Road.
David Paul Spencer, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, after a Faulkner County deputy reportedly found a bag of suspected meth in his pocket when following up on a trespassing complaint.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called over to a residence on Flag Pond Road on June 10 after the homeowners said there was someone “possibly trying to steal items from their burned out mobile home.”
The suspect reportedly showed up on a four wheeler and fled into the woods when authorities pulled up to the residence in question, the report states.
Deputy Chad Pruett could hear the all-terrain vehicle in the nearby wooded area and went to confront the suspect.
“I walked into the wooded area and could hear the four wheeler,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “There were times that the ATV would stop running for approximately 30 seconds, and then crank up again and take off. When I got about 200 yards behind [the Flag Pond Road residence], I was able to cut the ATV off and order the operator to turn off the ATV.”
Soon after Spencer told the deputy who he was, authorities found out the 41-year-old had an outstanding warrant issued against him. Because the North Little Rock man also had a search waiver filed against him, deputy Pruett also searched Spencer’s pockets and found a bag that had about 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine in it, the report states.
Before the deputy left the area to take Spencer to jail, one of the homeowners said he was upset that “a Ford van had been removed from his property and was sitting in the yard” of a neighboring family member’s home. The two “worked out the civil issue of the Ford van,” and the neighboring family member bought the van from the other man.
Sex offender fails to complete 6-month verification
A Conway man is behind bars in lieu of a $50,000 bond after reportedly failing to follow sex offender registration requirements.
David Lamont Conley, 52, was booked into the county jail shortly after 12:30 p.m. June 16 after he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender or report an address change, which is a Class C felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court against Conley, the 52-year-old was scheduled to give authorities his six-month residency verification on June 9 but did not show up.
Arkansas law mandates that registered sex offenders verify their address with law enforcement within five days of the verification of residency date they received. Registered sex offenders must verify where they live once every six months or every 90 days after they’re registered, depending on their risk assessment level.
Online records show that Conley was convicted of rape in December 1997 when he and an accomplice forced a 13-year-old girl “to engage in sexual contact” with them.
“This offense requires Mr. Conley to register as a sex offender in the state of Arkansas,” the recently-filed affidavit against Conley states.
According to the affidavit, Conley, who is required to register as a sex offender but claims to be homeless, was required by law to verify his address with the sheriff’s office no later than June 14 “and failed to do so.”
The 52-year-old is scheduled to appear on July 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.
