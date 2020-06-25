From Conway Police Department reports
Traffic stop ends with 2 arrests
A North Little Rock man and Conway woman were arrested earlier this month after police reportedly found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia in their vehicle.
David Joseph Horkey, 45, Joyce Marie Ammons, 57, were each charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — following the traffic stop. Horkey was also cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license, according to an incident report.
Officers Peter Belk and Dellwyn Elkins were patrolling along Old Morrilton Highway on June 12 when they noticed a tan Chevrolet Impala pulling out of the Hess gas station did not return as having a valid insurance plan.
Officer Beck said Horkey and Ammons “appeared to be overly nervous” when he told them that they were pulled over because the vehicle did not appear to have insurance on it.
“Their hands were shaky as they fumbled through paperwork and voices were trembling as they spoke,” his report reads in part.
Officer Elkins noted in his report that he could see Ammons “scooting something around in the floorboard with her feet” when the other officer walked away from the vehicle to verify Horkey and Ammons’ information.
The officers asked the two to step out of the vehicle after the dispatch center confirmed Horkey had three warrants against him. The report states that the officers also asked Ammons for permission to search her vehicle.
Ammons gave the officers the OK to search her vehicle. When asked if there was anything illegal in her car, Amons reportedly said: “I don’t think there is.”
According to the report, the officers found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in it, a “used” needle and “small shards” of methamphetamine in the white box Ammons had pushed to the side. Authorities also found another pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in it in the trunk.
Ammons initially told the officers she “had no idea about anything illegal in the vehicle and stated that it had to be David’s” but later said “all the illegal items in the vehicle were hers,” the report states.
The officers believed the narcotics and drug paraphernalia were Horkey’s because the white box had is name on it and the bag in the trunk also had several casino cards in it with his name on them. Ammons was also charged because she “had the box sitting between her feet and shuffled it over when Officer Belk walked away,” according to the report.
Police find meth in probationer's bedroom
A Conway man was arrested on June 12 after his probation officer found out that he had meth and other drug paraphernalia in his home, according to an incident report.
Jeffrey Robert Schwartz, 49, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; maintaining a drug premises, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; following the June 12 incident.
According to an incident report, probation and parole officers received a tip that Schwartz “had possibly been selling narcotics from his home” and asked a Conway officer to assist them in searching his residence on Keathley Drive.
Before investigator Trey Hodges got to the residence, the report states the probation officers found two glass pipes – one of the pipes had marijuana residue in it and the other appeared to have methamphetamine residue in it.
Authorities found a bag of meth and a digital scale with methamphetamine residue on it in Schwartz bedroom, according to the report.
The 49-year-old Conway man admitted “that he had been using methamphetamine recently and had no excuse for it.”
