From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Mayflower Police Department reports
Resident refuses to let girlfriend out of the house
A Twin Groves man is behind bars in lieu of a $20,000 bond after reportedly holding his girlfriend against her will at a residence on Poole Lane.
Michael Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with two Class D felonies – possession of firearms by certain persons and second-degree battery – and two Class A misdemeanors – second-degree false imprisonment and resisting arrest – after reportedly taking his girlfriend’s phone away and refusing to let her leave their home on Friday.
According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Poole Lane residence by a woman who said she saw her friend through “a small window of the home” and could hear “screaming and things being thrown in the house.”
Williams’ girlfriend yelled “he won’t let me out” from the small window, the report states.
Responding deputies could also see the woman from the small window as they pulled up to the residence in question, according to the report.
Deputy Joshua Lavrinc tried to talk to Williams about the incident. However, the report states the 37-year-old refused to talk to law enforcement and “slammed the front door” when he was asked to step outside.
As the 37-year-old shut the window to the room his girlfriend was in, Lavrinc said he could see Williams keeping the woman from getting away.
“I could see [the woman] through the glass inside the front door,” the deputy’s report reads in part. “[S]he was trying to get to the door and Mr. Williams was grabbing and preventing [her] from getting to the door.”
At this point, the report states the deputies busted through the front door to help the woman.
When they opened the front door, the woman ran out of the home and into the yard.
Once the woman was out of the home, the responding deputies attempted to handcuff Williams. However, the Twin Groves man began fighting the deputies, according to the report.
“Deputies ordered Mr. Williams to step outside and turn around,” Lavrinc’s report reads in part. “Mr. Williams began to turn around, [and] I grabbed Mr. Williams’ left wrist. I felt Mr. Williams tense up. Mr. Williams balled his firsts and began to turn around. Mr. Williams began to fight Dep. [CW] McCall and I, [and] Cpl. [Kenneth] Hollis deployed his Taser and struck Mr. Williams.
“The Taser did delay Mr. Williams’ actions for a few seconds but did not provide full near muscular incapacitation. Mr. Williams struck Cpl. Hollis in the face with his fist. Cpl. Hollis and Dep. McCall crashed into the floor, with Mr. Williams landing on Cpl. Hollis.”
After the deputies were able to handcuff Williams, they called an ambulance to get the taser probes off Williams. According to the report, the deputies were forced to take the 37-year-old to the Conway Regional Medical Center because he refused to allow MEMS responders to help him and “they were not comfortable transporting Mr. Williams” via ambulance.
Several deputies were also treated at the hospital following Williams’ arrest, according to the report.
Conway man facing felony DWI charge
A district judge on Monday ordered a Conway man be held without bond after the man was charged with his fourth DWI offense.
Robert Dillon Whitaker, 27, was formally charged Monday morning with a DWI and also cited with refusal to submit to a chemical test, reckless driving and careless and prohibited driving violations.
Because the suspected DWI offense would be the 27-year-old’s fourth DWI offense within a five-year period, it is a felony offense.
Mayflower officer Chris Myers pulled over the silver 2009 BMW 328i that Whitaker was driving when he noticed the 27-year-old was speeding along Interstate 40 shortly after midnight, according to felony probable cause affidavit.
In his report, Myers said that Whitaker was driving 89 mph in a 70-mph zone.
When he pulled the vehicle over at the 135 exit, Myers said Whitaker got out of the BMW on Highway 365 and began stumbling.
The officer told Whitaker to get back in his vehicle and proceeded to ask him for his ID and registration and insurance paperwork.
According to the report, Whitaker, who smelled strongly of alcohol, said “just take me to jail” when asked if he’d been drinking.
“I advised the male driver that I didn’t want to take him to jail and advised him to answer my question,” Myers’ report reads in part. “The male driver once again [said] ‘just take me to jail.’”
After he was arrested on suspicion of a DWI, Whitaker reportedly refused to take a Breathalyzer test. Online records show the Conway man is scheduled to appear Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
