From Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police reports
Homicide investigation questioning ends with drug arrest
A Conway woman is behind bars in lieu of a $75,000 bond after authorities reportedly found ecstasy and marijuana in her home while following up on a homicide investigation.
Rebecca T. Windle, 32, is charged with two Class B felonies – possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug manufacturing paraphernalia – along with a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance charge after authorities searched her Black Road residence on June 16.
“While working a homicide investigation, Rebecca Windle was interviewed at the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit,” the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Windle reads in part. “Following the interview, Rebecca Windle was transported by investigators to her home and a search of her … [residence] was conducted under the search waiver she has on file as an active parolee.”
According to the affidavit, investigators found about 27 grams of ecstasy pills, 14 grams of suspected marijuana and digital scales in Windle’s home.
Windle, who is a drug court participant, was initially held without bond in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
A circuit judge on Friday issued a $75,000 bond in Windle’s case, which is subjected to a no-bond hold pending a revocation in a separate case.
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office on Monday for more information on the homicide investigation in question but did not receive a response by press time.
2019 crash leads to felony battery case
A Vilonia man has been formally charged with second-degree battery after reportedly crashing into another vehicle and leaving another motorist with serious injuries last year.
Tyler Dewayne Pate, 27, was formally charged on June 17 with second-degree battery, a Class D felony, following a crash that reportedly happened on June 6, 2019.
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Pate, authorities believe he was intoxicated when he crashed into another vehicle on the evening in question.
Arkansas State Police Special Agent Christiana McKibben was called around 8:20 p.m. June 6, 2019, to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 64 and Shoemaker Circle.
Pate was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck when he “suddenly” made a U-turn and crashed into a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the report.
By the time McKibben arrived on scene, Pate “had already been loaded onto an ambulance.” The passenger who was riding with the victim was sitting on the side of the road, and the victim was rescued from his 2009 pickup truck by first responders on scene. Once he was rescued from the vehicle, the report states the driver of the 2009 pickup truck was taken to Baptist Health Extended Care Hospital in Little Rock.
Authorities sought a blood-draw search warrant against Pate after finding three empty beer cans in his truck along with an open bottle of whiskey.
The Arkansas State Crime Lab analyzed Pate’s blood sample and determined his blood alcohol concentration was at 0.15 percent at the time of the crash.
According to the report, ASP received the results of the blood analysis earlier this month and formal charges were filed on June 17.
