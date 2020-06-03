From Conway Police Department reports
Teen accused of holding another man at knifepoint for $60
A Conway teen accused in an aggravated robbery case was ordered to remain behind bars in the county jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Dawson Wayne Wright, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony as well as possession of drug paraphernalia (for meth, cocaine, heroin or fentanyl), a Class D felony after reportedly taking $60 from another man at knife point. Online records show the 18-year-old also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities were called over to the Kum & Go gas station on Dave Ward Drive shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday by a man who said he was robbed while trying to buy a pocket knife, according to an incident report.
The man told officer Sandra Keefe he arranged the deal with Wright over Snapchat and that he waited until almost 2 a.m. to meet the 18-year-old at his South Ash Street residence “because that was when the guy was home.”
When officers knocked on the door of the residence in question, the residents did not immediately answer the door, the report states.
“While standing at the front door, I heard what sounded like the racking of a firearm,” officer Jonathon Vince’s report reads in part. “I drew my duty weapon while knocking and announcing once more. This time I heard, ‘One second.’”
According to the report, two men answered the door and a woman inside the apartment also walked to the front door soon after the two men were asked to step outside. Wright stayed in his room until the officers called him by name to the front door.
At first, Wright denied any involvement in the reported robbery. However, he later admitted to taking $60 from the other man because the man owed him money from a “previous dealing” where the man had “given [him] fake money” for THC wax.
Though the man who called police said he arranged to buy a pocket knife with a glass breaker on one end, Wright said the man was going to buy “a dab from him.”
The 18-year-old also gave officers on scene the OK to search his room. During the search, the report states that authorities found marijuana seeds, a grinder, a digital scale, two dab containers, a bong in the shape of a cactus, a pipe shaped like the Devil, $55 in cash, a glass pipe with methamphetamine and other paraphernalia.
As of Wednesday, the 18-year-old was still behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center.
Online records show he is scheduled to appear June 22 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest
A Perry County man wanted on various warrants was arrested on Sunday and also charged with a firearms violation.
Todd Christopher Fason, 38, of Bigelow was formally charged Monday with possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was arrested Sunday following a trespassing complaint.
According to an incident report, authorities were called out on Sunday to a residence on Lollie Road after the homeowner said Fason was trespassing on the property.
The homeowner told the police it was possible Fason “might have a weapon inside his truck” and that at one point, the 38-year-old “was banging on the windows at the residence.”
The Bigelow man told police he “did not come to this residence looking for trouble” and that he only wanted “to drop off his brother’s Trump hat.”
As the responding officers told Fason why they were called out, the dispatch center confirmed the 38-year-old had three outstanding warrants issued against him.
Fason was arrested after the officers found out he had multiple warrants against him. Due to an issue with reading his license plate number, one of the officers opened Fason’s truck door to get the vehicle identification number (VIN). As he opened the door, the officer noticed there was a shotgun in the bench seat. Authorities also found a “small plastic baggy with residue on the passenger side of the bench seat” in the vehicle, according to the report.
Because the 38-year-old was previously convicted of a felony, Fason was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons for reportedly having a shotgun in his vehicle.
