From Conway Police Department reports
Woman arrested following early-morning traffic stop
A Conway woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after authorities reportedly found needles in her vehicle that she admitted would test positive for methamphetamine.
According to an incident report, officer Steven Spurgers pulled over a white Mercury Sable shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after he noticed the vehicle’s brake lights weren’t working.
When he told the driver why he pulled her over, she admitted she did not have a driver’s license and said that the vehicle was not hers. The vehicle’s owner, who also had a suspended driver’s license, was sitting in the passenger seat when the dispatch center alerted officer Spurgers that she had an outstanding warrant against her.
At this point, Samantha Myrick Ballard, 35, was asked to step out of the vehicle because of the warrant.
After the officer searched her pockets, she told him “she had some needles in her backpack but it was for her diabetes” and gave Spurgers the OK to search her vehicle.
According to the report, the officer found a tattoo kit and three needles in a backpack. One of the needles “had moisture on the inside with a bent needle.”
Ballard admitted she did not have a license for the tattoo equipment, and it was ultimately seized. While headed to the county jail, the 35-year-old also admitted that one of the syringes would test positive for methamphetamine because “she had used meth the day before and had used the needle that was in the backpack.”
Man found sleeping in vehicle also had a bag of meth
A man found sleeping in his vehicle out at the Cadron Settlement Park was arrested on Tuesday after police reportedly found a bag of meth in his car.
Officers Hannah Slajer and Cebron Hackett were patrolling through the Cadron Settlement Park on Tuesday when the noticed there was a man sleeping in his vehicle at the park, according to an incident report.
The two went over to check on the man, who seemed “very confused and disoriented” when he woke up, the report states.
According to the report, the two officers asked the man, 47-year-old Christopher Lee Padgett, if there was anything illegal in his vehicle when they found out he was on probation and had a search waiver filed against him.
Padgett reportedly “looked back at the vehicle and said that he did not believe so.”
When searching the man’s vehicle, the report states the officers found a pouch between the driver’s seat the center console that had a “white baggie with suspected meth and a plastic straw in it.”
There were also “several blue pills” in the change holder below the dashboard that Padgett said were breath mints.
The 47-year-old man later admitted the white powder they found was methamphetamine, the report states.
Online records show that Padgett was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies, following the incident.
Fake money turns into felony charge
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against a Conway man accused of attempting to pass counterfeit money at Auto Zone in April.
Authorities were called over to the Auto Zone on Oak Street on April 22 after a customer attempted to purchase items using a fake $100 bill, according to an incident report.
After reviewing the store’s security footage, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Andy Eugene Newton Jr.
“Also, Mr. Newton’s name is noted on the top of the receipt [the store] provided us,” detective Joshua Fulbright’s follow-up report reads.
According to the detective’s report, the counterfeit bill “has Chinese lettering on it, which is very common in money bought online for play. This bill is also easy to tell as counterfeit just by feel as the paper is light and no fibers are embedded.”
Online records show that Newton was formally charged on Wednesday with forgery, a Class B felony, and theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.
