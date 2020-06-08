From Conway Police Department reports
Woman accused of vandalizing vehicles outside apartment complex
Formal charges were filed last week against a Mountain View woman following an investigation that began on May 5.
According to an incident report, officer Vanessa M. Pieper was called to the Plaza Pointe Apartments shortly before 12:30 p.m. May 5 after one of the tenants found out their vehicle had been vandalized.
While on scene, another woman told the officer her vehicle was also keyed about one week prior.
There were four vehicles at the apartment complex that appeared to have the same scratch marks on them, according to Pieper’s report.
Pieper said that she was able to talk to three of the four vehicle owners that day.
The next day, detective Timothy Gray followed up with the tenant’s whose vehicles were vandalized. One of the three was able to get security footage from a property manager and found out that 65-year-old Debra A. Vester was responsible for the damage to her vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Vester.
The 65-year-old woman said she had nothing to do with the vandalism when confronted by detective Gray.
“I explained to her that I was investigating several cars having been damaged and that I had video of her scratching up at least one victim’s vehicle,” the detective’s report reads in part. “Miss Vester denied having any involvement. I noted that Miss Vester’s demeanor was very detached and she seemed to show no emotion, either way. She did not get defensive nor did she seem angry or defiant. She simply stated she did not have anything to any car.”
After speaking with the woman’s daughter, the report states police found out Vester “suffered from dementia or Alzheimer’s” and also “had prior issues with drugs and alcohol.” Authorities also found out Vester was on parole and did not have the OK to move to Conway.
The 65-year-old woman eventually called detective Gray because she “wanted to apologize for scratching the car.”
Though she “couldn’t remember” if she scratched all the vehicles that were vandalized, Vester said “probably did” and that it “was possible she wanted to settle things with the victim and pay for the damage.”
Vester was charged with a felony-level criminal mischief charge because one of the vehicles had more than $1,000 in damages. She was also charged with two misdemeanor-level criminal mischief charges following the incident.
Search warrant lands drug case
A Conway man is accused of selling marijuana from a residence in the Salem Park Apartments.
Cody Loyd Flanery, 25, was formally charged last week with maintaining a drug premises and delivering a controlled substance after authorities seized nearly 1 ounce of marijuana from his apartment on May 21.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, the Conway Police Department obtained a search warrant after they witnessed an apparent drug transaction outside his apartment earlier that day.
Investigators were “conducting surveillance in the area of Salem Park Apartments” on the day in question when they saw a red Ford escape pull up to Flanery and his roommate.
Authorities watched as “a white male” got out of the vehicle and walked out of sight for about three minutes with Flanery.
Another officer pulled the SUV over after it left the area and identified the previously unidentified man as Dawson Wright. Because he could smell marijuana in the vehicle, K-9 officer Richard Shumate conducted a probable cause search of Wright’s vehicle and found 1 ounce of marijuana in the SUV, according to the affidavit.
Dawson reportedly admitted to going to the apartments to buy the marijuana for $200.
When searching Flanery’s apartment, the report states authorities also found “packaging material, ledgers, paraphernalia to manufacture and a large sum of money.”
Flanery reportedly admitted the money was “obtained … through the sale of marijuana earlier in the day.”
