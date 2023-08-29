In 2023 The Arkansas State Championship Horse Show will celebrate its 60th anniversary in Little Rock on Sept. 1-4. The event will pay tribute to the three visionary founding associations and their enduring legacy, marking six decades of equestrian excellence and camaraderie.

The Arkansas State Championship Horse Show has been a cornerstone of competitive horsemanship, attracting participants and spectators from all corners of the state. The Arkansas State Championship Horse Show is held every year on Labor Day weekend at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock. The competition starts on Friday and goes through Monday, in a range of 42 classes.

