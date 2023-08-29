In 2023 The Arkansas State Championship Horse Show will celebrate its 60th anniversary in Little Rock on Sept. 1-4. The event will pay tribute to the three visionary founding associations and their enduring legacy, marking six decades of equestrian excellence and camaraderie.
The Arkansas State Championship Horse Show has been a cornerstone of competitive horsemanship, attracting participants and spectators from all corners of the state. The Arkansas State Championship Horse Show is held every year on Labor Day weekend at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock. The competition starts on Friday and goes through Monday, in a range of 42 classes.
The competition promises to captivate audiences and challenge contestants, culminating in the prestigious title of Champion – the ultimate state accolade. Last year’s event saw a remarkable surge in participation, with more than 1,600 entries spanning various categories. A staggering 700 horses vied for supremacy, while more than 4,000 enthusiastic spectators witnessed the spectacle over the four-day event.
“The love for horses is seen over and over at all ages,” Jamie Busby, public relations representative for the Arkansas State Championship Horse Show Association, said. “Small kids’ eyes shine bright while receiving help from the riders that have been around for years. Each class champion takes pride in being named the best Arkansas has and enjoys those bragging rights for a full year.”
The devotion of sponsors, vendors, and the entire show team is the driving force behind the event’s remarkable growth and sustained success. This celebration of equine excellence is a testament to the shared passion that unites the community, highlighting the profound role that horses and horsemanship play in the cultural fabric of Arkansas.
For more information, contact Jamie Busby at 870-270-9248.
