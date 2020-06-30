From Conway Police Department reports
Man asks passenger to hide paraphernalia
A felony drug charge was filed against a 48-year-old man who reportedly asked a family member to hide two syringes when he was pulled over on June 14.
Robby Dean McGhee of Conway was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on June 19 following a traffic stop where police found two syringes hidden in a family member’s pants on June 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officer Matthew Tucker pulled over the maroon Kia that McGhee was driving after noticing the tags on it were expired, according to an incident report.
As he walked up to the vehicle in question, officer Tucker said both McGhee and the front seat passenger seemed nervous.
“I observed that Robby would not make eye contact with me and his breathing was labored,” the officer noted in his report. “[The woman] would not make eye contact with me.”
The officer asked the front seat passenger if he could search the vehicle because it was her vehicle. The woman gave police the OK to search her pockets and the vehicle.
Though authorities on scene did not find anything illegal in the vehicle in question, the report states one of the responding officers found a glasses case in the woman’s pants that had two syringes in it.
The woman told officer Brittany Byrd she did not know what was inside the purse. According to her statement, McGhee “told her to hide the item when [he] saw a police officer get behind their vehicle.”
Byrd noted in her report that the two syringes with suspected methamphetamine residue in them were wrapped inside a court document with McGhee’s name on it.
The report also states that McGhee admitted to asking the woman to hide the glasses case for him.
CPD recovers stolen vehicle, cell phone
A Conway man is behind bars after allegedly stealing his grandmother’s vehicle less than one week after he was released from prison.
Robert Thomas Criswell, 29, is charged with theft by receiving, a Class C felony, along with two Class A misdemeanors – theft by receiving an item valued less than $1,000 and possession of a controlled substance – after stealing his grandmother’s vehicle and another family member’s cell phone.
Authorities found Criswell with the stolen vehicle at the South Donaghey Apartments following a suspicious vehicle complaint on June 17, according to an incident report.
A South Donaghey Apartments tenant called police on the night in question because Criswell was “sitting in a black SUV near his apartment and had been there all night and didn’t live there.”
As officer Chuck Myers neared the vehicle in question, the report states Criswell drove away and parked in front of a different apartment. At this point, the dispatch center alerted the officer that Criswell had an outstanding warrant issued against him and that the vehicle was reported stolen three days prior in Morrilton.
Criswell claimed his grandmother “was letting him use” the vehicle and a cell phone also found in the vehicle even though another family member had reported the phone stolen, according to the report.
“After the vehicle was confirmed as stolen, I advised Robert that he was under arrest,” Myers wrote in his report. “Robert had the key in his pocket but the back drive side window was busted out. When questioned about, Robert said he locked the key inside and broke the window to get back inside.”
According to the report, authorities also found a bag of suspected marijuana and a “small white pebble” wrapped in foil.
Criswell said he did not know anything about the object in the tin foil, adding that “he must’ve been setup by someone in the apartments.”
Authorities on scene tested the pebble, noting it did not show to be meth, cocaine or heroin.
The 29-year-old’s grandmother was called to the scene to pick up her vehicle as well as the other family member’s cell phone.
Online records show that Criswell is currently behind bars in lieu of a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear on July 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.