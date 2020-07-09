From Conway Police Department reports
Resident threatens to kill his mother
A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening to set his mother on fire.
Willis L. Brooks, 35, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, after reportedly threatening his mother on June 25.
Authorities were called over to the South Donaghey Apartments on June 25 after a woman said her son threatened her. The woman told police Brooks said he would set her on fire and kill her during an argument over a utility bill.
The woman “was in tears” as she recalled the statements her son made toward her, according to an incident report.
“I could tell by her demeanor that she was frightened by thee threats made by her son,” one of the officers wrote in his report. “She said that he has become violent toward her and she wants [the] Conway Police Department to remove him from the residence.”
Brooks was not at the apartment when police initially responded. However, a separate report states a neighbor called authorities back to the apartment complex later that day.
The 35-year-old man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested the second time police responded to the apartment complex, the report states.
Police find meth in woman's purse during DWI investigation
A Conway woman was arrested on suspicion of a DWI on June 26 after she reportedly ran out of gas in another person’s driveway.
Kabrina M. Smith, 31, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, along with a DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor following an incident that happened around midnight on June 26.
According to an incident report, authorities were called to a residence in the 700 block of Sixth Street regarding a possibly intoxicated driver who parked “partway in the yard and partway in the road.”
The woman was standing in the doorway of her white Lexus while her two 2-year-old children were “moving around the vehicle” when officers arrived on scene.
The woman admitted to drinking “some wine” but said that she “felt that she was okay to drive,” according to the report.
Responding officers said they could see a beer can in the woman’s vehicle and noted she smelled of alcohol and that her speech was slurred. One of the officers could also see the woman had a pistol sticking out of her purse. When asked if she had a gun, Smith initially said she didn’t have one but soon admitted to having one in her purse.
According to the woman’s statement, she lived “right down the road” and had gone to the store to get cigarettes before going to Taco Bell to pick up some food for her children. While headed home, the woman said she “missed her turn and was attempting to turn around when her vehicle died.”
While officer Matthew Boyd conducted field sobriety tests on Smith, officer Tanner Williams sat in the vehicle with the 31-year-old women’s children.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of a DWI following the field sobriety tests and was asked to take a breathalyzer test. According to the report, she refused to take a breath test and also refused to allow medical staff to draw her blood after the officer obtained a blood-draw search warrant.
According to the report, police found suspected methamphetamine in the woman’s purse, a half-empty beer can in the driver’s floorboard along with other alcohol containers found in a bag.
“The inside of the vehicle was dirty and not taken care of,” one of the officer’s report states. “There were pieces of chicken in one of the children’s car seats. There was also a grocery sack in the passenger floorboard contain an empty bottle of brandy covered in barbecue sauce and three more full beers. Smith had two young twins … [and one of them] had removed her very full diaper and was naked from the waist down.”
Prior to her arrest, the report states Smith was able to call someone to pick up her children.
