From Conway Police Department reports
Nurse finds meth, pills in hospital bed
A Conway Regional Medical Center nurse called police on June 28 after finding bags with several pills lying on one of the patients’ beds.
Amber Michelle Glover, 32, of Conway was charged with two Class D felonies — possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — and two Class A misdemeanors — two counts of possession of a controlled substance — after the nurse found narcotics in her hospital bed, according to an incident report.
The nurse told authorities she was checking on Glover when she saw the bags of pills lying in the bed with her.
Officer William Lipsmeyer went to the hospital to collect the contraband, noting there were two types of pills — suboxone (an opiate treatment) and Benzodiazepine pills — along with suspected methamphetamine and a straw with methamphetamine residue on it in the bags.
Online records show that the contraband was confiscated and taken to the police department and that Glover was formally charged the following day.
Police find meth during traffic stop
A Cabot man was arrested on June 29 after authorities reportedly found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia hidden in his vehicle.
Kelsey A. Dum, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving a vehicle with expired tags, an unclassified misdemeanor; following a June 29 traffic stop.
Sgt. Matthew Tucker pulled over the white Chevrolet Tahoe that Dum was driving on the day in question when he noticed the vehicle had expired tags, according to an incident report.
The officer noted in his report that Dum and the front seat passenger both seemed nervous when he told them why he pulled Dum over. At one point, another officer who responded to assist with the stop pulled the front seat passenger out of the vehicle because he saw the man take some pills. However, according to the report, the officers found out the man was taking his prescription medications.
Dum gave the officers the OK to search his vehicle during the traffic stop.
Officer Tucker started to search the vehicle when he realized there was another passenger in the back seat. Once the other passenger was asked to step out of the vehicle, the report states, he resumed the search.
According to the report, the officer found two pipes — one with suspected methamphetamine residue in it and the other with suspected marijuana residue in it — as well as a bag of methamphetamine under a cup holder.
Though Dum denied knowing the contraband was his and claimed one of the passengers put it there, the 37-year-old was arrested on several drug charges. The officers released the vehicle to the passengers following the incident, the report states.
