From Conway Police Department reports
Woman threatens Kroger employees
An Ashley County woman was arrested on June 26 after allegedly threatening to kill two Kroger employees.
Conway officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. June 26 to the Kroger on Oak Street because employees on scene wanted Cindy Leigh Hensley, 53, of Hamburg removed from the store.
Though the 53-year-old woman had an outstanding warrant out of Sherwood, the Sherwood Police Department said it would not pick up Hensley on the warrant that night, according to an incident report. From there, an officer gave Hensley a criminal trespass warning and told her to leave the area.
Hensley reportedly turned toward two employees and said: “I’ll kill these … people first” when told to get off the property.
The Ashley County woman also told police she would kill the Kroger employees if they ran her out of her “daddy’s grocery store,” and claimed they were trying to “starve [her] to death.”
Online records show that Hensley was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, following the incident and that she is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 bond.
Couple arrested following traffic stop
A Van Buren County couple was arrested on June 28 after authorities reportedly found meth in the wife’s pants and other paraphernalia in the couple’s vehicle.
Oneil D. Nichols, 52, of Shirley was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and driving a vehicle with expired tags, an unclassified misdemeanor; following a June 28 traffic stop. Online records show that his wife, 58-year-old Sharon Sue Nichols, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, following the incident.
Officer Jonathan Vince pulled Oneil over at the Interstate 40 onramp off Dave Ward Drive after the 52-year-old nearly ran a red light, stopping in the middle of the Dave Ward Drive and Exchange Avenue intersection, according to an incident report.
Oneil told the officer he felt he was being stopped because he was pulled over in the same intersection earlier that day, the report states. However, the officer told him it was because of the way he stopped in the roadway and that his insurance information was “unconfirmed.” Vince also told the Shirley man “an object had been thrown from the bed of the truck as he was picking up speed on the onramp.”
The couple gave officers on scene consent to search their pockets, the report states. No contraband was found in their pockets, and Oneil also gave police the OK to search his truck. The Shirley man did say he was nervous about a firearm he had in the vehicle, noting he was a convicted felon.
Authorities found the gun near the driver’s seat. They also found a syringe with blood in it in the driver’s side door panel and other syringes on the passenger side of the vehicle. The report states that Oneil told police everything illegal was his. However, one of the officers noted his wife appeared nervous.
When officer William Lipsmeyer asked the woman why she was nervous, she reportedly admitted to having a bag of meth in her pants.
