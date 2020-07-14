From Conway Police Department reports
Woman buys groceries in exchange for drug deal arrangement
A 58-year-old woman was formally charged with theft by receiving after admitting she used a card a stranger gave her to buy groceries in exchange for hooking the man up with a drug dealer.
Jacquelyn Denise Reed was formally charged on July 2 with theft by receiving, a Class D felony, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a Class A misdemeanor, following an incident that reportedly happened in February at the 10-Box Cost Plus in Conway, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A Calico Rock woman filed a theft complaint on March 17, saying she believed she lost her debit card at the Horton’s gas station on Harkrider Street around midnight on Feb. 19. The woman told Conway officer Haley Hudson she did not know if she lost the card or if it was stolen but that she last remembered having it on Feb. 19 at the gas station.
Later that day, the woman said someone used the debit card and spend $169.63 at 10-Box.
Detective Joe Rowe went to the grocery store the day after the Calico Rock woman filed the theft report to get security footage from a store manager. According to the affidavit, a store manager was able to help police track two possible suspects.
When authorities contacted Reed about the stolen credit card she used at the grocery store, she reportedly denied doing so and said she only used a food stamp card. Reed’s sister was also questioned about the incident. In her statement, she also said she used a food stamp card to purchase groceries on the day in question.
Shortly after talking to the sisters, Reed called Rowe back and asked to talk to police about the incident. According to the report, the 58-year-old woman said a man and an unknown woman drove by her house several times on Feb. 19 before stopping and asking for help finding drugs.
The Conway woman told police the man in the vehicle told her she and her sister could both use $100 off the card if she helped get him “some crack or some ice.”
After she bought groceries with the stolen card, Reed told police the man followed her back to her home and that her sister helped arrange a drug deal for the man.
Police recover stolen gun during traffic stop
A Conway man was arrested on June 26 after authorities reportedly found a stolen gun in his vehicle.
Conway officers were initially called around 3 a.m. June 26 to the River Drive & Westhaven Mobile Home Park regarding a possible residential burglary “involving a silver sports car,” according to an incident report.
As officer Hannah Slajer pulled up to the mobile home park, she saw a sports car leave the area “at a high rate of speed.” At this point, she chased after the vehicle, noting the suspect driver drove “at speeds exceeding 60 mph through the roundabout on Country Club Road.”
The officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle briefly after the driver “abruptly” turned onto Kensington Drive. However, the report states she soon spotted 32-year-old Lathario Devon Blackmon walking away from the vehicle at a residence on Kensington Drive.
As she walked up to the 32-year-old, Slajer told Blackmon his vehicle would be towed, referencing his suspended license. According to the report, Blackmon was arrested six days prior on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, violating a no contact order, interfering with emergency communications and third-degree assault charges.
Blackmon laid on the ground and “stated that he was going to jail” as Slajer began an inventory list of the items in his vehicle for the tow truck driver. Immediately after she began making a list of the items in the vehicle, the officer said she found about 1 gram of suspected marijuana. At this point, the inventory check list had turned into a probable cause search, the report states.
During the search, the officer found a pistol that had been flagged as stolen by the Dumas Police Department.
When questioned about the stolen gun, Blackmon told police he drove to Dumas “where he found several 18-19-year-old kids with guns” and bought the gun. The Conway man said he bought the gun after his ex-wife’s new boyfriend pointed a gun at him when stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of College Avenue and Hogan Lane.
Online records show that Blackmon was charged with theft by receiving, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the June 26 incident.
