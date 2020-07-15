From Conway Police Department reports
Suspicious person call leads to drug arrest
A White County man is behind bars in the county jail and facing drug charges after police reportedly found meth and a syringe hidden in his pants.
Teddy Lee Cantrell Jr., 39, of Judsonia was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; following a July 2 traffic stop.
Authorities were initially called over to Mill Street shortly before 8 a.m. on the day in question after residents said there was a man knocking on several doors and twisting on the doorknobs in the neighborhood while a woman sat in his vehicle, according to an incident report.
Officer Joseph Manno located the suspect vehicle — a white Ford with tinted windows and a sunroof — and eventually caught up to it as it pulled into the driveway of a residence in the 1200 block of Spencer Street.
The Spencer Street resident said he did not know Cantrell or the woman driving the vehicle.
The woman, 44-year-old Tina McClung, told police she was driving through the neighborhood looking for her friend Diane, adding that she wanted to surprise her friend because the woman’s birthday “recently passed.”
Officer Connor Vrooman walked up to talk to Cantrell while Manno talked to the driver.
According to Vrooman’s report, Cantrell appeared to be sleeping in the passenger seat so the officer knocked on the door to wake up the 39-year-old man. Once the Judsonia man was out of the vehicle, he gave police the OK to search his pockets. During the search, officer Vrooman found a pipe wrapped in electrical tape. The pipe had a syringe and two bags of methamphetamine, the report states.
Cantrell was arrested on scene and McClung was cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license.
Man wanted by parole board arrested July 2
A man wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board and a woman with a Faulkner County failure-to-appear warrant were arrested on July 2.
Online records show that Robert Stanley Faber, 50, of Conway was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board and now faces additional drug charges following the late-night traffic stop.
Sgt. Matthew Tucker pulled over the white Chevrolet 1500 that Faber was driving after he saw the vehicle drive on Ninth Avenue without a working license plate light, according to an incident report.
As the officer walked up to tell Faber why he pulled him over, the 50-year-old admitted to not having a driver’s license and said he was on parole.
The dispatch center soon confirmed that Faber was wanted by the Arkansas Parole Board and also alerted the officer that the passenger, 57-year-old Lynnette L. Ruiz, had an outstanding warrant issued against her by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, authorities found ”a small blue bag that contained a crystal like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine” in Faber’s pockets.
The two Faulkner County residents were arrested on site and taken to the county jail following the traffic stop, the report states.
