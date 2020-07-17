From Conway Police Department reports
Resident upset with restaurant, threatens to kill manager
A Conway man reportedly threatened to kill Buffalo Wild Wings employees on July 2 because he was upset with his order.
Bryan Keith Masters, 56, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and harassing communications, a Class A misdemeanor, after calling Buffalo Wild Wings staff multiple times on July 2 and telling the manager he was going to drive to the restaurant and kill her, according to an incident report.
The 56-year-old man was upset with restaurant staff because he received the wrong order, the report states.
The restaurant manager told police Masters had ordered the traditional wings and fries but apparently wanted the boneless buy one get one free meal. After the 56-year-old received the order through Door Dash, he began calling the restaurant and calling the manager a “scumbag.”
“Bryan then went on to say that he would be there in 10 minutes and ‘you’re dead. You’re [expletive] dead,’” according to the restaurant manager’s statement.
Other officers went to Masters’ residence and told him to stop calling the restaurant. However, the report states he continued calling the restaurant.
According to the report, the 56-year-old appeared to be intoxicated and was ultimately arrested for threatening restaurant staff.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A 26-year-old man is accused of throwing marijuana from his vehicle prior to being stopped by a Conway officer.
Officer Hannah Slajer pulled over a black Dodge Charger on July 9 after a witness said the people in the vehicle were possibly involved in a fight at the South Donaghey Apartments, according to an incident report.
After she turned on her blue lights and started to follow the suspect vehicle, Slajer said the driver “took an immediate left turn” onto a dead end road.
“As I turned onto Rosemary [Drive] after the vehicle, I observed the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, just east of 2120 Rosemary. The vehicle then released from the breaks and continued westbound on Rosemary before coming to a stop at 2200 Rosemary Drive,” the report reads in part.
Slajer also noted in her report that she could smell “the overwhelming odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle.”
Devonate M. Williams, who was the driver, would not look at the officer as the passenger told Slajer she was not involved in the fight at the apartment complex.
When the officer found out Williams was on felony probation and had an active search waiver on file, the report states she asked him to step out of the vehicle so she could search it. The report also states Williams “began shaking excessively” when the officer started to search his pockets.
According to the report, Slajer found eight .40 caliber hollow point bullets in the vehicle and another officer found a .40 caliber pistol and a bag with 7.2 ounces of marijuana in the spot Slajer saw Williams stop at prior to pulling over.
Williams was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; following the incident.
