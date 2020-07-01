From Conway Police Department reports
Woman reports sexual assault
A 30-year-old Conway man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her house.
Alvin Carnell Brown was formally charged on June 22 regarding an incident that reportedly happened on Feb. 27 at a residence on Meadowbrook Drive.
According to an incident report, the woman Brown is accused of fondling called police shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the morning in question.
The woman was sitting on a couch playing an Xbox game while her roommate was at work.
Earlier that day, the woman hosted a cookout at her house for her son’s birthday. Brown, who is friends with the woman’s roommate, came over. However, the woman told police she thought Brown had left when her roommate was called in to work.
The woman said she assumed Brown left when her roommate did “because that was usually what happened.”
Brown reportedly walked up from behind and began fondling the woman while she was playing video games.
The woman was wearing a headset while gaming when the 30-year-old walked up from behind the couch and “shoved his hands” down the woman’s shirt, according to the woman’s statement.
The woman told police she used her elbow to push Brown away but that he “kept trying to touch her” until she told him to leave. After telling Brown to leave, the woman said she heard him walk away and that she also heard a door open and close. Once she believed the 30-year-old was gone, the woman walked over to lock the door when she saw Brown “hiding in the darkness.”
At this point, the report states the woman called her roommate and loudly mentioned seeing her friend “in a minute.” The Conway man reportedly “shot out the door” when he heard the woman’s friend was nearby.
In a follow-up interview, Brown denied touching the woman inappropriately and that he did not mean to make her feel uncomfortable.
Teen accused of attacking girlfriend
A 19-year-old Conway resident is charged in a felony domestic battery case after reportedly choking his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her across the floor by her hair.
Trevon Deontae Brown was formally charged on June 22 with third-degree domestic battery, a Class D felony, following an incident that reportedly happened on June 20.
The investigation against Brown launched after Conway Police Department officers were called to the Conway Regional Medical Center’s labor and delivery center on the day in question. Brown’s girlfriend was at the hospital and there were “machines that were monitoring the vitals of the baby” after she was attacked, according to an incident report.
The woman told police she and her boyfriend were arguing the night before when he threw her to the ground and drug her across the floor.
According to the woman’s statement, the couple went to sleep around 3 a.m. that day and Brown began accusing her of sneaking out and cheating on him when he woke up two hours later.
During the second argument, Brown reportedly grabbed the woman by her shirt collar and choked her. He also threw her head against the wall during the altercation, the report states.
When questioned about the incident, Brown claimed is girlfriend Hirt her knee by hitting in on a cabinet door. The 19-year-old also told officer Matthew Edgmon that his girlfriend had tried to throw hot water on him before she “lost her balance” and hit her knee while also hitting her head on the wall.
According to the man’s statement, he grabbed the woman’s shirt collar to keep her from attacking him.
Online records show that Brown was arrested after he gave his statement to police and that he later posted a $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.