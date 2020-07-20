From Conway Police Department reports
Resident flees through field to avoid police
A Conway man wanted on an absconder warrant is now behind bars and facing additional drug charges.
Joseph Burkett, 36, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, following a July 9 incident.
According to an incident report, a Conway officer spotted Burkett acting “very nervous” in the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites parking lot on July 9 when he walked over to talk to the 36-year-old.
Soon after the Conway man walked away from officer Jim Pfrenger, the dispatch center alerted the officer that Burkett was wanted on a felony absconder warrant. At this point, the officer began looking for the 36-year-old but “lost sight of him,” the report states.
Authorities went over to Burkett’s room, but no one answered the door. However, the report states officers soon spotted Burkett “covered in sweat and seeds” in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot.
“It appeared as Burkett had ran away from our location and through the empty field,” the report reads in part.
Once the Conway man was handcuffed, the report states the officers searched his pockets and found two “used” syringes with suspected methamphetamine residue in them and two and a half Xanax pills.
Online records show that as of Monday afternoon, Burkett was behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 bond that was subject to a parole hold.
CPD recovers stolen firearm
Authorities recovered a stolen gun on July 9 when following up on a suspicious vehicle complaint.
Conway officers were called out to the Glenwood Townhouses around 5:15 p.m. on July 9 after a tenant complained of a suspicious vehicle with “four black males” in it. The caller said the men “were displaying firearms in the vehicle,” according to an incident report.
Responding officers soon found the silver Infiniti in question, noting it smelled strongly of marijuana. According to the report, the group of men told police “they smoked marijuana in the car before [authorities] arrived.”
Because they could smell marijuana, the report states police had probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, authorities found a pistol under the driver’s seat and a rifle under the rear hatch. The rifle had been flagged as stolen out of Little Rock in the Arkansas Crime Information Center.
Three of the men were released from the scene after Justin Cantrell Mays, 22, of Conway said the rifle was his.
“Mays stated he got the gun from a friend, but did not specify who it came from,” the report reads in part.
The 22-year-old was charged with theft by receiving, a Class D felony, following the incident and is scheduled to appear next on Aug. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Shoplifting suspect caught
A Conway man was arrested on July 9 after reportedly stealing batteries and a tire cleaner from Kroger.
Gregory McKeith Smith, 36, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor; fleeing on foot, a Class C misdemeanor; refusal to submit to arrest, a Class B misdemeanor; and obstructing governmental operations, a Class C misdemeanor; after an employee at the Kroger on Oak Street reportedly saw him shoplifting at the store on July 9.
According to an incident report, the employee saw him put two packages of AAA Duracell batteries in his pockets. However, when the 36-year-old realized the employee was watching him, he put one of the packages back on the shelf and left the store.
Officer Matthew Edgmon pulled up behind the suspect on First Avenue, but Smith refused to stop and eventually started running away from the officer. Another officer was able to stop Smith in a nearby parking lot, the report states.
Once the 36-year-old was detained, the officers searched his pockets and found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in it, a package of AAA Duracell batteries as well as bottle of Black Magic, which is a tire cleaner.
According to the report, Smith also refused to tell police who he was. One of the jailers at the detention center was able to identify Smith, who reportedly had two outstanding warrants issued against him.
The 36-year-old is currently behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 that is subject to a parole hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.